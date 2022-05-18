From Tom Cruise to the alliance with TikTok, the keys to the 75th Cannes Film Festival – Tvshow – 05/18/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The most important film festival in the world opened its doors in Cannes with the out-of-competition screening of Coupez!a zombie comedy from the director Michel HazanaviciusOscar winner for the film The artist which was in the official competition at Cannes in 2011.

Here are the keys to the 75th edition of a contest that celebrates the return to normality.

Tom Cruise and Forrest Whitaker, the first big stars at the festival

The actor Forrest Whittaker received the Palme d’Or of Honor on the opening day for a career in which films such as bird (1998) for which he was awarded at Cannes, Good morning Vietnam, the color of money, Platoon either the last king of scotlandwith which he won the Oscar for best actor in 2007.

The actor Tom Cruise received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival when he presented his long-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick. The 1,000 people in the Debussy room of the Palais des Festivals stood up to receive the actor who participated in a meeting with the press.

In this way, the festival pays tribute to him for his entire career, coinciding with the thirtieth anniversary of his only appearance in the competition, when he arrived to present the film a distant horizonfrom the director Ron Howard and in which he worked together with his then wife, Nicole Kidman.

Now Cruise premiered Top Gun: Mavericksequel to the legendary 1986 film by Tony Scott. The direction of this continuation is the responsibility of Joseph Kosinskiwho already directed Cruise in the movie oblivion.

Four directors with Palme d’Or

In the official section there are four directors who have already won the Palme d’Or. It is the Japanese Hirokazu Kore-edaawarded in 2018 by a family affairpresents broker; the dardenne brotherstwice winners in 1999 with Rosette and in 2005 with L’enfantthey return with Tori and Lokita.

Besides the Swedish Ruben Ostlundawarded by The Square in 2017, compete now with triangle of sadness and the romanian Christian Mungiuwhich in 2007 topped the list of winners with 4 months, 3 weeks, 2 daysthis year tries to revalidate the title with NMR.

David Cronenberg: the most anticipated and feared director

crimes of the futurethe first film of David Cronenberg in eight years, it promises to be that title that expels people from the rooms after the first few minutes. The director himself has warned in an interview with Deadline magazine, there are very strong scenes not suitable for all stomachs.

Cronenberg returns to his body horror roots with Viggo Mortensen Y Lea Seydoux performing surgical artists showing the metamorphosis of human organs in cutting-edge performances. Kristen Stewart He is also part of the cast.

Only five women in the Official Selection

Of the 21 films that aspire to the Palme d’Or, only five are directed by women. There are veterans like claire denis presenting the romantic thriller stars at noon either Kelly Reichardtwhich once again features actress Michelle Williams in showing-up.

Also Valeria Bruni Tedeschi with Les Amandiersabout a group of actors in 1980s Paris, the young Leonor Serraille, with her second film, A little frere and the Belgian Charlotte Vandermeerschwith Le otto montagneadaptation of the novel by Paolo Cognetti that he co-directs with Felix Van Groeningen.

Vincent Lindon: president of the jury

Actor Vincent Lindon, star of Titanlast year’s winner and winner of the best actor award in 2015 for The loi du marchéis the first Frenchman to chair the official jury since 2009, a jury where parity is close.

The Swedish actress will accompany Lindon Noomi Rapaceindia Deepika PadukoneBritish actress and director rebecca hall and the Italian Jasmine Trincain addition to the Iranian director Asghar Farhadithe French Ladj Lythe American Jeff Nichols and the norwegian Joachim Trier.

From Elvis to Bowie, the Cannes soundtrack

La Croisette will welcome with open arms Baz Luhrman Y Tom Hanks who, along with Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge, will present out of competition Elvisfocused on the life and work of Elvis Presley and his complex relationship with his manager.

If last year’s Cannes played the Velvet, this year it’s David Bowie’s turn, star of the documentary directed by Brett Morgen, moonage daydream and Jerry Lee Lewis’s piano will also be heard in the Ethan Coen film Jerry Lee Lewis. Trouble in mind.

Cannes and the alliance with Tik Tok

The Cannes festival seeks to get closer to the younger audience by allying itself with TikTok, the Chinese social network that in just six years of life has reached one billion users per month.

Through a channel of the festival, TikTok will offer broadcasts of the red carpet, interviews and other exclusive content. It will also launch a short film contest with cash prizes.

Albert Serra and the Latin American presence

Director Albert Serra with Pacificion he is the only Spaniard who aspires to the Palme d’Or. In parallel sections, other Spaniards such as Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Ace Bestas), Elena Lopez Riera (Water) and Latin Americans like the Chilean Patricio Guzmán (my imaginary country) and Manuela Martelli (1976), Costa Rican Ariel Escalante (Sunday and the fog) or the Colombians Andrés Ramírez (The pack) and Fabian Hernandez (A male).