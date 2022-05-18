From Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: The celebrities who have engaged in 2022

It’s the fifth month of the year and there are already celebrities who have announced their engagement. In the midst of their lives of luxury, artists, singers and actresses have announced that they are taking another step in love with their partners to soon ring the wedding bells.

The most striking couple is the one made up of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleckwho surprised by announcing their commitment for the second time, after their reconciliation after 20 years apart.

That’s why in TimeX We tell you which are the celebrities from the world of music and entertainment that during this year 2022 have revealed that they will soon get married.

Meet the celebrities who have engaged in 2022

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

After starring in a series of rumors about a romance and confirming it in March, in mid-May they learned of their engagement. She was the 23-year-old Miss Paraguay who He uploaded a photo to his Instagram wearing his ringwhich confirmed the news.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

One of the celebrity couples that sounded the most was that of the artist and the actor, who had an incredible reconciliation after their breakup in 2004. love story of both grew in such a way that they soon announce your engagement in April, the one that arrives after their youth failed to arrange their wedding. For this occasion, Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez a second ring, this time with a green gemstone, the singer’s favorite color.

Anuel and Yailín, the most viral

At the end of January, the couple of urban exponents made news by announcing their engagement, all days Anuel separated from his previous girlfriend, Karol G. On the occasion, the Puerto Rican gave the Dominican some luxurious gifts, including a expensive watch and a diamond ring. “A woman already engaged, there is a wedding, gentlemen“said the singer on social media.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The actress and rapper kicked off the year by making headlines with their engagement. At the beginning of January, the musician prepared a special proposal for Megan Fox in an important place for them and with a ring designed by him, combining an emerald, her birth jewel, with a diamond, his precious stone. .