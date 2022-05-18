Fortnite: Unreal Engine 5 will be added by Epic Games for users to monetize their virtual creations | pc | steam | Present

It is very likely that, if you like current video gameshave you ever heard or played Fortnitethe popular battle royale that now will give the opportunity to generate money to their fansAlthough not in the way one would think.

turns out Epic Gamesthe developer of the shooter and also the creator of the new technology Unreal Engine 5, will allow its users to sell their works made with the latest graphic engine for profit. This was communicated through an interview by the CEO of the company, Tim Sweneywho announced that by the end of this 2022 the Unreal Editor will be attached to the open world title.

That said, the title will give access for players develop their own contentas can be done in other options such as the virtual ecosystem of Robloxor also the sandbox Minecraft, with the addition of being able to monetize with its editions and, in turn, receive direct support from the company. “The full capabilities of our engine will be in its original version and open source for everyone,” explained Sweeney.

YOU CAN SEE: Xbox Game Pass: know the new titles that the premium membership will release before the end of the month

This news comes just as different players began to independently create some concept art and gameplay with Unreal Engine 5, as did the user l2thhour, who published on Reddit and other social networks an adaptation of what the game would look like in 2032. Meanwhile, it is necessary to mention that, so far, no specific details have been revealed for this modality or its release date.

Epic Games and NASA team up to power a metaverse on Mars

Virtual reality technology has advanced by leaps and bounds, especially in the video game industry, where different titles have been developed that mix the real experience with the digital setting. Although the gaming world has great potential in this regard, it is still far from the projects carried out by more renowned entities, although this could change very soon.

It turns out that NASA, through the HeroX platform, has announced that it will partner with Epic Games to carry out a kind of “challenge” to game developers, which consists of creating a virtual environment that replicates the territory of Mars.

The idea of ​​this challenge is to enhance the skills of the competitors, who will have to use the new Unreal Engine 5 to recreate spaces that help prepare astronauts for an eventual trip to the red planet. This joint work is due to the fact that the company in charge of Fortnite is the one that established this graphic engine, which has been used to create digital landscapes very close to what human eyes see.

Meanwhile, the aeronautical research entity also published the resources with which participating users can support themselves to create this “world” of 400 km^2, as well as day and night cycles, the most realistic possible weather conditions, gravity simulated of said planet, among other specifications that, the more successful, the more score they will achieve.

In order to encourage competitors, there will be 20 individual prizes, four for each of the five initial categories, which have a total prize pool of $70,000. At the moment, there are more than 50 teams from different countries that have signed up for the contest. Those who wish to participate can enter this link.