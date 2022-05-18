Fortnite: First teaser of the final event of Season 2, date and details

During yesterday’s day fortnite battle royale I received your patch 20.40 and Epic Games decided advance the first teaser about the end of the current Season 2: Resistance of Chapter 3. In the social networks of the video game we could see a small video that has already brought a lot of queue among the community of players, for this reason in this news we gather all that is known until the time of the next Season 3your start date and much more.

Fortnite Season 2 Final Event: Date and what is known

as of today Exactly still unknown when will it happen end event of Season 2 of Fortnite in its Chapter 3 and, in fact, there is no official confirmation that there will be an event to close the season, although taking into account that the previous one did not have a final event, it is quite likely that this one will (in addition to the fact that the dataminers assure that there will be one).

If it happens, therefore, we can estimate that the event will be next June 3 since this is the date that the current battle pass that is going on in the game supposedly concludes.

Dataminers have discovered in the game code text strings who refer to this event under the heading of “Armadillo” and even information about a lobby and a music that will be activated especially to host the event.

The Event LTM is codenamed “Armadillo” Also we have one gameplay Cue: pic.twitter.com/EsxIkbbduo iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 17, 2022

Some Armadillo Shop Backgrounds (Event Codename) pic.twitter.com/NktMOQhfgq iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 17, 2022

As we said at the beginning of the news, yesterday, Tuesday, May 17, Epic shared on Twitter account from Fortnite the Next teaser:

This mysterious video clearly seems to be the first preview of the possible final event of Season 2, or at least that is how the gaming community has wanted to take it. After the recordings that are heard in this short video fragment mech icon appearsa character that some players will remember from having appeared earlier in the game, during the Chapter 1 Season 9 final event.

On the other hand, with yesterday’s patch, a new location on the map very interesting. the collider is a kind of tower of the Imagined Order and it is believed that the final event of Season 2 could have place around this area.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 start?

Having reviewed all of the above, a question remains in the air, when to start the next Season 3 of Chapter 3? The logical thing would be to think that it will start immediately after the hypothetical final event of Season 2, so many believe that this date will be next June 4. However, there are dataminers like ShiinaBR They think the game will go through some downtime to prepare for the start of this season.

I believe we’ll enter an extended downtime after the event! Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 17, 2022

Either way, we’ll have to wait a little longer for Epic Games to share official information. We remind you that everything taught in this news must be take it with tweezersas usual.

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and easily overcome all the challenges of the season.