Former WWE workers are announced for the first WES show

Through its social networks and its website, the company Wrestling Entertainment Series has announced the complete card of his first event in the United Kingdom.

After several weeks of anticipation, the first date and the fighters involved in the new wrestling project created by Authors of Pain have finally been known. This billboard received notoriety in social networks for group almost entirely former WWE wrestlers who were fired or released in recent years. The exception to the rule is alistair overeemformer MMA fighter who will fight against Adam Scherr one of four new championships belonging to this company.



Wrestling Entertainment Series UK will take place on June 4 from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. Fans will be able to watch live from the venue or through its international broadcast on FITE TV. Below is the confirmed card to date.



WES Card: Wrestling Entertainment Series UK



WES World Championship

Adam Scherr vs. alistair overeem



WES Women’s World Championship

Lina Fanene vs. CJ Perry



WES World Tag Team Championships

Legion of Pain (Akam and Rezar) vs. Steve Maclin and Wesley Blake

Killer Kross vs. Sun Samurai vs. Jonah



WES World Women’s Tag Team Championships

Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green

Dean Muhtadi vs. golden lynx



Kickoff Show

Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick

Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr.

