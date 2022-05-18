Former WWE workers are announced for the first WES show

Through its social networks and its website, the company Wrestling Entertainment Series has announced the complete card of his first event in the United Kingdom.

After several weeks of anticipation, the first date and the fighters involved in the new wrestling project created by Authors of Pain have finally been known. This billboard received notoriety in social networks for group almost entirely former WWE wrestlers who were fired or released in recent years. The exception to the rule is alistair overeemformer MMA fighter who will fight against Adam Scherr one of four new championships belonging to this company.


Wrestling Entertainment Series UK will take place on June 4 from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. Fans will be able to watch live from the venue or through its international broadcast on FITE TV. Below is the confirmed card to date.


WES Card: Wrestling Entertainment Series UK


WES World Championship
Adam Scherr vs. alistair overeem


WES Women’s World Championship
Lina Fanene vs. CJ Perry


WES World Tag Team Championships
Legion of Pain (Akam and Rezar) vs. Steve Maclin and Wesley Blake

Killer Kross vs. Sun Samurai vs. Jonah


WES World Women’s Tag Team Championships
Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green

Dean Muhtadi vs. golden lynx


Kickoff Show

Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick

Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the indie news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker