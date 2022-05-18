Former WWE workers are announced for the first WES show
Through its social networks and its website, the company Wrestling Entertainment Series has announced the complete card of his first event in the United Kingdom.
After several weeks of anticipation, the first date and the fighters involved in the new wrestling project created by Authors of Pain have finally been known. This billboard received notoriety in social networks for group almost entirely former WWE wrestlers who were fired or released in recent years. The exception to the rule is alistair overeemformer MMA fighter who will fight against Adam Scherr one of four new championships belonging to this company.
Wrestling Entertainment Series UK will take place on June 4 from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. Fans will be able to watch live from the venue or through its international broadcast on FITE TV. Below is the confirmed card to date.
WES Card: Wrestling Entertainment Series UK
WES World Championship
Adam Scherr vs. alistair overeem
WES Women’s World Championship
Lina Fanene vs. CJ Perry
WES World Tag Team Championships
Legion of Pain (Akam and Rezar) vs. Steve Maclin and Wesley Blake
Killer Kross vs. Sun Samurai vs. Jonah
WES World Women’s Tag Team Championships
Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green
Dean Muhtadi vs. golden lynx
Kickoff Show
Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick
Dirty Dango vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr.
