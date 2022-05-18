First trailer for “Avatar, the path of water” released

Informative Approach

After 13 years of waiting, fans of the highest-grossing science fiction saga of all time spotted the first trailer for “Avatar, the Path of Water.” The tape has a release date of December 16, but the excitement of its arrival is already felt due to the display of visual effects that can be seen in almost 2 minutes of video.

The reactions on social networks were immediate, the promise is an unprecedented show. Directed by James Cameron, the sequel is set a decade after the events of the first film and follows the tense story between humans and the Na’vi tribe, inhabitants of a moon near Earth’s solar system. .

Despite the fact that the trailer does not reveal too much at the plot level, unlike the first installment of Avatar, the directors have already anticipated that the script will focus more on entertainment than on emotion and conflict. The main focus is to expand the universe of Pandora, more specifically her ocean, the tropical jungle and the moons of the planet Polyphemus.