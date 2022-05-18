First Advance of TelevisaUnivision promotes Streaming, Project Sofía Vergara and Selena Special for 2022-23

Pierluigi Gazzolo, President and Director of Transformation of TelevisaUnivision Upfront, May 17, … [+] 2022. TelevisaUnivision



In the first subsequent merger of TelevisaUnivision, the combined Spanish-language media and content company offered its 2022-23 programming slate and continued to grow and invest in broadcasting, consolidating the “unique value proposition” of its two-tier global digital platform, VIX. . The company recently launched the ad-supported tier and has yet to make the premium tier available to the public.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, President and Director of Transformation of TelevisaUnivision, emphasized that “ViX is not a change for the purposes of our television offer. We are investing significant additional dollars in sports content and rights beyond our networks. It’s more original content.” In Spanish than anyone else, no matter what.”

As part of its strategy to generate more buzz, TelevisaUnivision has signed agreements with many celebrities to produce original content. Today, they added a new one to their roster of talent: actress, producer and businesswoman Sofía Vergara, who will create and star in the new original animation. Series Based on the family film that was released last year. The children’s series will land on ViX.

Vergara joins the ranks of famous creators and writers Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Mario Vargas Llosa, and Selena Gomez. who signed agreements to develop exclusive content for ViX and ViX+.

But it is not about the live broadcast of the new season. Louis Silberwasser, president of Univision Television Networks, stated that his television networks have experienced a growth of 7% during the last season so far.

said Silberwasser, who highlighted pour selenais a two-hour live music special that pays tribute to the music of Selena Quintanilla, one of Latina’s most popular recording artists, as well as renewing the multi-year media rights partnership with CONCACAF, which grants the network exclusive spanish broadcast rights for future releases of the gold cup in the united states

Also among the new announcements, Falling in love, The Island Part of the reality show Falling in Love, hosted by actor, singer, TV host Carlos Ponce and journalist Karina Banda. Then will come 16 participants who have been taken to an island off the southern coast of Turkey to find their partner. The program will be available in the United States and Latin America.

Here is the Univision Television Networks 2022-23 content list:

Crown of Tears 2 (Crown of Tears 2) – sequel to Crown of the Grimas. The stars of the original second season return include Victoria Ruffo, Jose Maria Tore, Alejandro Nunes, Maribel Guardia and Ernesto LaGuardia. “Corona de Lágrimas 2” was produced by José Alberto “El Guero” Castro. (Pico – Univision).

Perdona Noestros Picados (Forgive Our Sins) – The story follows the life of Elsa, the daughter of the richest and fiercest man in San Juan, who will never allow her to marry the man she loves, whom she considers undeserved. The lovers run away, but circumstances will force them to part. (Pico – Univision).

The Inheritance (Patrimonial) – The death of a successful avocado farm patriarch will drastically change his children’s lives when a beautiful young woman claims to be his unnamed sister. Star-studded actors include Michel Renaud, Matias Novoa and Daniel Elpetar. Produced by award-winning producer Juan Osorio. (Pico – Univision).

Overcoming the Absence (Overcoming the absence) – after success Overcoming Fear (overcoming fear), Overcoming Heartbreak (overcoming heartbreak), Y Overcoming the Past (Conquering the Past), Overcoming the Absence She brings up another story about women facing a great loss in their lives. Starring Marin Villanueva, Ariadne Diaz, Alejandra Barros and Maria Perrone, produced by Rosie Ocampo. (Pico – Univision).

First two (you first) – A love story between a famous artist in disgrace and a talented young woman who aspires to fame.

Woman of Nadi (wife of La Mann) – A hard-working woman determined to overcome the betrayal of the men closest to her. As Nora underestimates her beauty and sexuality, she will confront those who have underestimated her and fight to take back what is hers, including the man she loved. Livia Brito and Marcos Ornelas lead the cast. (Pico – Univision).

The stepmother (stepmother) – The story features the return of telenovela star Aracely Arámbula in this remake. After spending 20 years for a murder she didn’t commit, Maria wants to see her children again, but they think she’s dead. She will then embark on a mission to prove her innocence. The star-studded cast includes famous actor Andrés Palacios. (Pico – Univision).

The Heartless 2 (The Fiend 2) – The film focuses on the life of Fernanda Linares, who is focused on regaining her husband’s trust after avenging her husband’s murder. (Pico – Univision).

Gloria Trevi- This is the story of the singer and actress Gloria Trevi. From her childhood, her rise to stardom, and subsequent scandals, fans will take a closer look at the star’s life. (Pico – Univision).

I die for Lola (I will die for Lola) – Lola, an outgoing secretary from Spain living in Mexico City, becomes co-owner of a funeral home and foster mother to Ecker, an orphaned and troubled teenager who seems unbeatable when dealing with everyone but Lola. (Pico – Univision).

live programming Who is The Mask? Season 3 (The Masked Singer) – This lyrical reality franchise returns to Univision for the third consecutive season. Famous celebrities take the stage in elaborate costumes and perform in front of a jury without knowing who the artist is, trying to figure out who is behind the costume.

The Challenger (The Challenger) – The New Reality competition is looking for winners in three disciplines: singing, dancing and impersonation, and will feature contestants of all ages. Fans will have the ability to decide the ultimate winner.

Look Queen Payla (Look Who Dances) – A reality dance competition that brings together a group of celebrities with professional dancers. The winner receives a grand prize that will be donated to the charity of her choice.

Your face sounds familiar to me (Your face seems familiar to me) – The international hit competition featuring celebrities posing as music icons is back.

De Noche Pero Sin Sueño (Sleepless at night) – A late-night show with the best talents in music, film and television, as well as the most important digital creators in culture.

Power Forever: Selena (Selina Forever) – The special program celebrates the legacy and popularity of famous Tejano star Selena. Full of musical moments and her life stories, pour selena She looks at her path through the lens of those she inspired and those who stood by her side. Today, Selena’s music is streamed more than 235 million times in 177 countries, proving that 30 years after her death, her legacy lives on.

uniforms

UNIMÁS Weekday Entertainment includes a new season of reality dating love falling in love, siense entertainment show Queen Boyd, watch game Coal The Good? (are you real?), reality contests Super Human Challenge and beat 4 Extreme Nature Elements (4 Challenger Elements, Extreme Nature) and Turkish series Forbidden Love (Forbidden Love).