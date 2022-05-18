“Fast & Furious 9”: Vin Diesel dedicated an emotional message to Paul Walker days before the premiere

Shortly after the premiere of the ninth film of “Fast&Furious“, the actor Vin Diesel dedicated a few words to the late actor and friend Paul Walker with whom he recorded the first six films of the saga.

The interpreter of Dominic Toretto used his social networks to share an unpublished photo of both wearing black glasses accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“Weeks before the release of F9… in pre-production for the finale that starts just a few months from now. Meadow Walker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her,” she writes. Vin Diesel.

The actor continues the message by telling Walker how grateful he is before the film’s release and about the brotherhood that unites them despite his death in 2013.

“Naturally one is filled with excitement, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. I hope to make you proud… With all love, Always”, he concludes Vin Diesel.

What is this ninth part about?

Quite a gesture of the great Dom Toretto, which shows its commitment to both the public and the exhibitors. There is no better way than warming up engines. “Fast&Furious“ It is one of the most successful film sagas in the world, with more than 5 billion dollars raised at the box office and, precisely, in this 2021, it is celebrating its anniversary, since it is 20 years since the launch of the first installment.

With Wine Diesel, the family returns Fast, with the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang; in addition to the return of Justin Lin as director. In addition, there will also be Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and The incorporation of John Cena as Dom’s long lost brother and the fearsome villain of this ninth installment.

