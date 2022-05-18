Everything to know about Jennifer Lopez’s documentary “Halftime” for Netflix

Ads

See things from a new perspective. Jennifer Lopez fans will be able to see the artist like never before thanks to the Netflix documentary Halftime.

The documentary, directed by Amanda Micheli, will tell the story of Lopez’s career and how it led to her performance in the first half of Super Bowl 2020. In April it was announced that the project will make its debut at the Tribeca Festival 2022.

“It is an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and it is so fitting to celebrate this landmark milestone in Jennifer’s life and career, just a few miles from where she grew up!” Micheli stated this in a statement. “Having the opportunity to share this movie on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true.”

At the time, festival co-founder Robert De Niro praised Halftime’s approach when it came to telling Lopez’s story. “A powerful narrative, whether it be in music, movies or games, encourages us to fight for the universal values ​​that bind humanity. The intermission with Jennifer Lopez reminds us of that, ”he said in a statement. “The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences around the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression.”

The release of the film will also offer viewers a glimpse into the singer’s life before some major life changes. During his Super Bowl performances and the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Lopez received the support of his current ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The former couple were together from 2017 to 2021. After breaking off their marriage plans, Lopez and Rodriguez announced their decision to end their engagement in April 2021. Not long after, the former judge of American Idol has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck.

After less than a year of dating, the Shades of Blue alum announced that the couple were taking their relationship to the next level again.

“Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful sweetheart knelt down and proposed to me,” wrote Lopez, who had previously been engaged to Affleck from 2002 to 2004 in her newsletter. “On the JLo” on April 12th. “I was totally taken aback and looked him in the eye, smiling and crying at the same time.”

The Wedding Planner star continued: “I was smiling so big and tears were running down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It wasn’t anything special, but it was the most romantic thing I could ever imagine. “



