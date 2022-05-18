Eric Bana, a force of nature
Both will form a tandem again in Force of Nature, adaptation of an intrigue novel by the same author, set in the Australian wilderness. Eric Bana will return to play the same character, Detective Aaron Falk.
The volume follows the footsteps of five women who go hiking. Unfortunately, one gets lost along the way. Federal agents Erik Falk and Carmen Cooper will go into the mountains to investigate what happened, hoping to find her alive.
“I am very excited to return to the world of detective Aaron Falk,” explains Connolly. “It is a deeply emotional and exciting story that shows the extraordinary world and landscape of the Australian wilderness.” “While it was always our dream to bring this story to the big screen, its fate has always rested with the Australian cinema-going public, the success of the previous film makes this new one a reality,” comments Eric Bana.
