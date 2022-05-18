Emma Watson was “so stressed and anxious” for turning 30

Emma Watson certainly led an interesting life. At age 9, she won the proverbial lottery when she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie. This experience led the actor to leave the house at 11 to promote the films. Since her parents did not accompany her, Watson was given the task of taking care of herself. Thus, she developed maturity and action at a young age.

Emma Watson was a serious child like her “Harry Potter” character, Hermione Granger

Like her most famous character, Watson describes herself as a very sensible and practical child. In an interview with W Magazine, she Watson recalled being anything but thrilled with the things that excited her colleagues. “I’ve always been a very serious kid,” admitted Watson. “I remember being 13 and girls saying ‘Felicity is going to kiss Ben on the school grounds.’ It’s amazing that I had friends because I was … I just remember saying ‘Well, that’s stupid. She is too young to mean anything. He doesn’t love her, and it’s just a waste of time. ‘”

The movie star was never in a hurry to grow up

Continuing, the LLittle Women alum shared that although she had a more adult mindset as a child, she was not overly eager to grow old. “Like drinking or being sexy or smoking she never had any charm or excitement for me,” revealed Watson. “I just wanted to wear a sports bra until I was 22. I couldn’t care less. So I guess I’ve never been in a terrible rush to grow up or to be seen as a woman. “

While Watson was in no hurry to grow up, he didn’t complain of aging either. He hasn’t made a big deal since the traditional historical years. However, that all changed when she got to 30. The Noah the actress explained that she initially didn’t know what the big deal was, but that everything changed when she herself turned 30.

Turning 30 really scared the actor

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a fuss when they turn 30? That’s not a big deal… ‘Cut to 29, and I say,’ Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious, ‘”Watson shared with British Vogue. But what specifically triggered Watson’s anxiety? He explained that he had so many ideas about what his life should be like by age 30 and it was difficult to reconcile them.

Because Watson was stressed out about the milestone age

“I realize it’s because suddenly there is this bloody influx of subliminal messages going around,” explained Watson. “If you haven’t built a house, if you don’t have a husband, if you don’t have a baby and you’re turning 30, and you’re not in an incredibly safe and stable place in your career, or you’re still trying to figure things out … there is just this incredible amount of anxiety.

We are sure that many Watson fans can identify with his feelings. Hopefully, now that she is 32, she has found a way to cope with the anxiety of aging.

