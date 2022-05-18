Emma Watson was “so stressed and anxious” for turning 30

Emma Watson certainly led an interesting life. At age 9, she won the proverbial lottery when she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie. This experience led the actor to leave the house at 11 to promote the films. Since her parents did not accompany her, Watson was given the task of taking care of herself. Thus, she developed maturity and action at a young age.

Emma Watson | Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

Emma Watson was a serious child like her “Harry Potter” character, Hermione Granger

Like her most famous character, Watson describes herself as a very sensible and practical child. In an interview with W Magazine, she Watson recalled being anything but thrilled with the things that excited her colleagues. “I’ve always been a very serious kid,” admitted Watson. “I remember being 13 and girls saying ‘Felicity is going to kiss Ben on the school grounds.’ It’s amazing that I had friends because I was … I just remember saying ‘Well, that’s stupid. She is too young to mean anything. He doesn’t love her, and it’s just a waste of time. ‘”

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker