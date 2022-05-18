Emily Blunt to Star in Amazon and BBC Series The English

Written and directed by Hugo Blick, English It will consist of six one-hour episodes, as reported by the BBC.

Madrid, May 17 (EFE).- The British actress Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer (Twilight) will star in a new western series, Englishco-produced by BBC and Amazon Studios whose filming has begun in locations in Spain, an Amazon spokeswoman has confirmed to Efe.

Set in the American West in 1890, Blunt will play Cornelia Locke, an English woman seeking revenge on the man she believes responsible for her son’s death, and along the way she meets Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), an American Indian explorer with a shared history.

The cast also includes Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno.

“Exciting, romantic and epic” are adjectives used by Blick to describe the series, a Drama Republic production for the BBC in the UK and Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.