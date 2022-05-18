Dwayne Johnson wants to redefine superhero movies

Actor Dwayne Johnson will play Black Adam and redefine the paradigm of superhero movies.

all fans of Dwayne Johnson They know that the famous actor is addicted to social networks. That’s why from time to time he publishes very interesting information about all his projects. Now he has shared a photo where we can see him on the set of Black Adam and has written:

«Intense week of filming Black Adam. We are redefining the paradigm of superheroes. The antihero. The town no longer needs a hero. They need a protector. Rage against the death of light. The hierarchy in the DC Universe will change.”

So we can check how Dwayne Johnson is creating a lot of expectation with the movie of Jaume Collet-Serra which has a great cast. Since we can also see sarah shahi as Adrianna Tomaz Noah Centineo like Al Rothstein Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, aldis hodge as Carter Hall, Joseph Gatt as Squad Leader, Uli Latukefu, Angel Rosario Jr. like mercenaries, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Quintess Swindell as Maxine Hunkell Natalie Burn as Revolutionary Mercenary, Derek Russo as Russian Mercenary, Mohammed Amer, Christopher Matthew Cook as Mercenary, Bodhi Sabongui, Chaim Jeraffi as Djau and Rahim Riley.

What will the movie be about?

Nearly 5,000 years after he was granted the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods, and was just as quickly imprisoned, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) he is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique brand of justice on the modern world. He will face the Justice Society. But… Will they be able to stand up to such a terrible power? We’ll find out when it opens on October 21, 2022. Then we can see other movies from DC Comics very interesting as Shazam! 2, Aquaman 2 Y Flash.

