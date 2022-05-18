Dwayne Johnson could replace Will Smith in “Aladdin 2”

Despite having won the statuette for Best Actor for his work in ‘King Richard’, Will Smith has been marred by controversy after his controversial moment during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, as he slapped comedian Chris Rock hard for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss condition.

Although the actor apologized, he has already faced the consequences, as he was expelled from the Academy and banned from attending any award ceremony for the next ten years. In addition, several of his projects have been canceled or shelved in the wake of the scandal.

Now the rumors have stirred with speculation that the actor could lose his role as Genie in the sequel to “Aladdin”.

Disney Reportedly Refused To Collaborate With Will For ‘Aladdin 2’where the actor played the genius, and they took it upon themselves to find a replacementespecially someone who “could not cause problems” for the production house.

According to a report by Giant Freakin Robot, actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, will take his place in the film which has a tentative release date of 2024.

Smith played the legendary character in 2019 and was well received by the public, so much so that they expected him to continue with it. The film was a huge success, racking up over a billion dollars at the box office, but The recent Oscars incident appears to have spooked Disney executives, who have apparently made a major decision regarding an “Aladdin” sequel.

For now this information has not been confirmed by the company, but it is assured that the news will be announced officially soon.

