Donald Trump commented on the controversial trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Donald Trump’s new comments on his own social network, Truth Social, begin to retake the relevance of the American businessman in the virtual world. On a recent occasion, the former president of the North American country took the opportunity to refer to the controversial trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

As a “lovely” couple, Trump satirically described the former couple who is facing one of the most mediatic trials of the moment. The businessman went on to tell the facts, stating that Heard’s article in ‘The Washington Post’ it had been minuscule, and at the end he asked if these two would “live together and in peace” again.

“Has anyone been watching the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial? What a lovely couple! First of all, Johnny sued her for writing an article in a tiny ‘outlet’which practically no one read, because they did not want to receive bad publicity”, the former US president began, stating that Depp would have started the legal battle for “bad publicity”.

And I add, “How did that work out? She countersued for $100 million. The charges are many and lewd, the most pleasing of which is that she threw a bottle at him and took his finger off: she must have a Sandy Koufax-type arm.”referring to Sanford Koufax, a former Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player.

Trump finished off his comment with the phrase: Will they get back together and live happily in peace? insinuating an ending that had not been considered and that after the trial, could not be further from reality, since in addition to the accusations of domestic abuse, alleged infidelities between the couple of actors were also revealed, as well as other behaviors that put in question It jeopardizes the careers of both Depp and Heard.

Trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Amber Heard decided to divorce Johnny Depp in May 2016 because the violence had become something “normal” in him and made him fear for his life, he said this Monday during the defamation process initiated by his ex-husband and that was resumed after a week’s pause.

On May 27, 2016, she sued her then-husband for domestic violence and requested a restraining order against him to “change the locks” on their apartment so she “can sleep well.”

The star of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean accuses his ex-wife of having ruined his reputation and his career by stating in an article published in 2018 by the ‘Washington Post’ that he had suffered domestic violence two years earlier, without mentioning, however, Depp. The actor claims 50 million dollars in reparation. She countered by asking for double.

The trial between these two celebrities is broadcast live on television daily, and supporters of the two actors gather in court in the small town near Washington.

“It’s like a soap opera,” Nancy Mowery, who comes from Pennsylvania, told AFP, while for Alethea Gnanakan, a student in Virginia, “both (ex-husbands) have suffered.”

The 58-year-old actor, who gave his testimony in late April, denies hitting Heard and claims she was the violent one.

Very quiet and sometimes charming, he admitted to frequently using drugs and alcohol, but he claims to have controlled his consumption most of the time.

According to financial experts presented by his lawyers, the article would have caused him to lose about 22.5 million dollars of anticipated income for the sixth film of Pirates of the Caribbeanfrom which he was removed.

The debates should continue until May 27. Then seven jurors will retire to deliberate.

*With information from AFP.