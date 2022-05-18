Does Megan Fox see her children? Marrying MGK means they will have a blended family

ads

Actress Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has become a huge topic of interest in the media ever since their relationship began to develop in 2020. Now that they are engaged, fans are curious as to how things will turn out for her. blended family. .

Megan shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly shares a daughter with her ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon. People are interested in how often Megan spends time with her children. Here’s an idea.

Source: Getty ImagesDoes Megan Fox see her children often?

Megan’s three children with Brian are named Journey River, Bodie Ransom, and Noah Shannon. Whenever the paparazzi see her with Kelly, they are often not with her children. That’s why people want to know how much time they spend with their little ones.

It turns out that motherhood is one of the most important factors in Megan’s life. In a 2014 interview with Chelsea Handler via People, she said, “When you have babies, you don’t really have a life. You are very much at home. You do not sleep. Every minute is dedicated to someone else, so you can’t even poop alone.”

Now that her children are a bit older, things are likely to be different for Megan in terms of getting enough alone time.

Source: Instagram/@meganfoxThis is what Megan Fox had to say about seeing her children.

Megan opened up about how it feels to be away from her kids when she has to travel for work in an interview with Glamor UK. She candidly said, “It’s hard because I travel for long periods of time and they have to go to school, which is what it is. I wish I could take them traveling with me, it would make things so much easier. I cry often. … It’s hard to be separated from them like that. They are my DNA.”

During a 2021 interview with InStyle, she addressed the fact that she gets judged a lot for not spending time with her kids when the paparazzi are around. She talked about the constant judgment she gets from people always asking her where her kids are every time she shows up on the red carpet or sees her on a date with Kelly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

He pointed out a double standard; no one really asks his ex Brian where his kids are when he’s away, so things aren’t exactly the same between them from the audience’s perspective. She said: “You don’t expect a parent to be with the kids all the time, but I’m not supposed to be seen and be home with my kids. They have another father. I have to go, and sometimes I don’t want them to be photographed and they don’t come with me”.

Obviously, there is some kind of arranged schedule between Megan and Brian when it comes to joint custody of their children. Negative assumptions about Megan not spending enough time with her children are incredibly presumptuous, not to mention damaging.

ads