DiCaprio vs Bolsonaro: Ecocide in Brazil is not silly

In one way or another, the declarations of Leonardo DiCaprio have been repeated so that the Brazilian government avoids actions that continue to deforest the Amazon and further endanger an ecosystem that helps to alleviate the climate change that is inexorably taking place on the planet.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro responded angrily to the award-winning film actor’s logical concern, asking him to stop being silly, and affirming that he was adequately protecting the nature of the country, an issue that, of course, is not true, which justified another statement by DiCaprio: “Brazil is home to the entire Amazon and other critical ecosystems for climate change. What happens there matters to all of us and the vote of young people is key to driving change for a healthy planet.”

With this DiCaprio alluded to the upcoming Brazilian elections and the Amazon rainforest, which covers much of northwestern Brazil and extends to Colombia, Peru and other South American countries, representing the largest rainforest in the world.

This increased the president’s fury, and more so in an election year in which his re-election is in danger. It should be noted that Bolsonaro has cut environmental protections and uselessly used resources to make it appear that he is indeed concerned about the environment, for which he repeatedly uses the army, leaving out renowned specialists on the issue.

DiCaprio, consistent defender of life on the planet, has created a foundation in this sense and spent millions of dollars thanks to the box office success of his films, and not only has he been firm before the Brazilian president, as when he harshly snapped at world leaders who attended the United Nations Climate Summit: “I make a living acting, but you do not”.

It all started in 1998, when in the midst of the whirlwind caused by his participation in two successful films (“Romeo and Juliet” in 1996 and “Titanic” in 1997), far from immersing himself in the lives of celebrities and letting himself be sweetened by honey of popularity, he created the “Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation” with the purpose of protecting the last wild places on Earth.

DiCaprio managed to combine his two passions: caring for the environment and acting. Thus, through the documentary Ice in Firm, he showed a positive view of the global challenges faced by societies against climate change.

He also collaborated with National Geographic in the creation of the Before The Flood exhibition, where different parts of the world are toured and debates with political leaders about global warming and the various issues that threaten the planet environmentally.

DiCaprio has found a way to deal with these situations and put on the agenda the problems surrounding climate change, which is no longer something distant or futuristic, but rather what is happening right now, and indicated his concern:

“All actions, on a large or small scale, have an influence, so we must be truly aware of everything that these problems imply and that not only affect the environment and biodiversity, but also the economy and societies directly or indirectly. indirectly. The planet is one and it is in our hands”.

UNSCRUPULOUS RECORDIST

Hence, the logic of preoccupation stands out for what Jair Bolsonaro is doing with the aptly named “lung of the planet.”

Data published by the National Institute for Space Research of Brazil (Inpe), through its Deter alert system, indicate that the deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon in April 2022 exceeded one thousand square kilometers, a figure that represents a historical record for the same month compared to previous years.

Until April 29, 2022, the total forest destroyed reached 1,012.5 square kilometers, almost double the territory that was deforested in April 2021, when 579.98 were destroyed.

The Climate Observatory (OC), a Non-Governmental Organization that fights against the climate crisis, described the deforestation registered in April as “surreal”, and indicated that, with this new record, Jair Bolsonaro “doubled the goal. In the middle of the rains, the area of ​​deforestation alerts in the Amazon in April reached 1,012 square kilometers, 74% higher than the previous record in the historical series, set last year by Bolsonaro himself (580 square kilometers). six years prior to April, the alert area is 165% larger.”

The NGO also stressed that the figure is even more serious, because April is part of the so-called “Amazonian winter”, the last rainy month in the Amazon, a period in which “the rhythm of the chainsaws naturally cools down”. Before the Bolsonaro government, monthly deforestation alerts were rare, even in the dry season.

According to the records, the states with the largest area under deforestation alerts in April were: Amazonas, with 346.89 square kilometers; Para, 241.92; Mato Grosso, 286.68; and Rondonia,107.86.

In the accumulated of the year, which begins in August 2021, the extension of deforested territories already stands at about 5,070 square kilometers, 5% more than last season and the second highest in the historical series, surpassed only by the record of 5,680 established by the Bolsonaro government itself in 2020. Since last August, the alerts have been breaking records: in October, January, February and now in April.

A total of 10,476 square kilometers destroyed, bringing deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon to the highest annual level in a decade.

Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the OC, pointed out that “the cause of this record has a first and last name: Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Brazil’s ecocide-in-chief has succeeded in turning the Amazon into lawless territory, and deforestation will be whatever the squatters want it to be. The next president will have extreme difficulty in reversing this situation, because crime has never been more comfortable in the region than it is now.”