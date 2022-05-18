Depp vs. Heard: Amber testifies in court that Depp cheated on her right after their wedding

Amber Heard testified that Johnny Depp cheated on her with another woman just after the former couple got married.

The actress told a jury in her multimillion-dollar defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, that her husband had an “on-and-off” relationship with the woman, whom he had been texting.

“I found his iPad unlocked, he had his messages open to someone, he had fallen asleep and I saw he was texting a woman he was on and off with at the beginning of our relationship, so I recognized the name, but the date was right after the wedding.”

“I saw that he had gone to his house right after we got married, almost when we landed in Los Angeles, I think it was the next day that he went to this woman’s house, with whom [tenía] a sexual relationship”.

Heard was testifying on her second day as a witness in the trial, where she alleged that Depp abused her on a number of occasions, including once with a bottle of vodka.

His lawyer asked him what he had done after finding the messages. “I got scared,” she replied.

She added: “I just remember being so mad at him for cheating on me and doing it this way, like right after the wedding,” Heard said.

“And then I, right after my wedding, go to see him. And then Australia happened. And I felt like it all came crashing down.”

Depp argues that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published on Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” (I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.)

While Depp is not mentioned in the article, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Depp is a domestic abuser,” which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false.”

Depp is seeking compensation of “no less than $50 million.” Heard filed a US$100 million counterclaim against Depp for nuisance and immunity from the charges against him.