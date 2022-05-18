Cruz Azul ends relationship with coach Juan Reynoso

Being out of the league, the Cruz Azul board made the decision to relegate coach Juan Reynoso from his position, who will not continue

Less than two weeks after the first anniversary of the title of MX League of the GUARD1ANES 2021 Tournament, John Reynoso has ceased to be the technical director of Blue Cross.

sources confirmed to ESPN that the cement directive, headed by the president of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative Blue Cross, Victor Manuel Velazquez and the sports director Jaime Ordiales, made the decision to dismiss the Peruvian coach this Wednesday, after two tournaments in which the cement team has been below expectations in terms of sports results.

On May 30 of last year, Reynoso and his coaching staff led the sky-blue team to the Ninth League Star in a historic tournament to Blue Cross for equaling the record of 12 consecutive victories and 41 points in a short tournament of 17 days in Liga MX, as well as being the best defense (11 goals) and best offense (26 goals) of the Regular Phase to later be crowned in the Liguilla by beating Toluca (CF), Pachuca (SF) and Saints (F).

However, after that first great semester at Cruz Azul and that during the summer of 2021 he managed to win the title of Champion of Champions by beating León in the United States, La Maquina was falling in his sports performance and the relationship between Reynoso and the leaders were wearing down to the breaking point.

Juan Reynoso was left out of the league after being eliminated by Tigres in the quarterfinals. AP

Reynoso had six months left on his contract, that is, the entire Apertura 2022, for which the club has had to compensate the Peruvian DT and his coaching staff, made up of the assistant Jaime Serna, the physical trainer Gustavo Leombruno and the analyst of video Rosalío Díaz, since the first assistant Joaquín Velázquez had been left out of the club since he was apprehended on April 12, although he regained his freedom after a judge determined that there was no evidence of any crime of which he was accused.

The rest of the coaching staff, made up of the goalkeeping coach Oscar Pérez, and the doctors, physiotherapists and props, will remain in Cruz Azul, assured the consulted informants.

Last April 20, ESPN announced that the only possibility for Reynoso to remain in charge of the sky-blue team was to win the league championship in this Closing Tournament 2022something that La Maquina could not achieve after being eliminated in the Quarterfinal series against Tigres.

While the relationship between Reynoso and the sports director Jaime Ordiales was non-existent, according to the sources, the Peruvian DT himself had been wearing out with the president of the Board of Directors of the La Cruz Azul Cooperative, Víctor Manuel Velázquez, the highest head of the institution, a situation that led the board to fire their coach due to the lack of results and a healthy relationship within the club.