Chris Rock helps Will Smith add zeros to his bank account

May 05, 2022 11:35 a.m.

From memes to street paintings, Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock is already part of contemporary history. The altercation left the protagonist of “Soy Leyenda” with a 10-year veto by the Academy, in addition to the removal of several advertising contracts and the cancellation of the latest film projects in which he was part.

However, not everything is negative for “The prince of Bel Air”: And it is that having slapped Rock in front of millions of viewers has ended up being a good deal… in part. Thanks to the above, his autobiography, “will”published in the middle of the year 2021, has once again had an upturn in its sales in the United States.

At the time of its release was among the 3 best-selling books in North American territory; a year later, it fell so low that it didn’t even appear in the top 300. Now, according to Forbes magazine, Will is back to his old ways and appears in the 73rd position of the best sales since he slapped Chris Rock.

Will Smith with his autobiography

This has helped to fill his bank account with zeros that previously seemed lost, and as a kind of “sorrow appeaser”, this money can be used to add some other machine in your exclusive garage. From Tork we do our daily social work and we recommend “Hitch” the best car that can be made with what he earned from the rebound in sales of his autobiography.

We talk about the Mercedes G-Class 500 of ‘barely’ 320 thousand dollars. This gem from the German manufacturer is one of the most luxurious and powerful 4x4s on the market. With a 4.0 L V8 engine and 422 hp, this SUV can make Will escape far from all the media hype that has been generated around him.

