Chris Rock could lead the next Oscars: what is known

Where there is a crisis, there is an opportunity. The phrase is very hackneyed, but surely it is what the organizers of the Oscar looking to hire Chris Rock What driver for the awards ceremony in 2023after the infamous slap that hit him Will Smith this year.

The comedian had already been a presenter at the ceremony organized by the Hollywood Academy of Film and Audiovisual Arts in 2016, so he already has experience in this task.

I also read: Chris Rock’s brother threatened to hit Will Smith: “We’re going to bust you”

What is known about the possibility of Chris Rock as host of the 2023 Oscar Awards

The speculations arose after the interview that Craig Erich, president of the department of entertainment of ABC, gave to dead line: the executive assured that is open to Rock hosting of the next movie party.

Erich confirmed that the delivery will be in March 2023. In addition, he commented that he was very happy with the ratings this year, but that the decision to have Rock as the driver again would probably It would increase the audience even more.

The moment in which Chris Rock receives a slap from Will Smith during the delivery of the Oscar Awards, on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Obviously there was a lot of controversy this time around, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but we’re very happy: it was the biggest rebound of any award show”, he assured.

Viewership ratings for this year’s broadcast increased by 58%, with an average of 16.6 million viewers tuned in. Will Smith’s slap helped to strengthen that figure, since most of the rise in ratings occurred after that violent episode.

This year, the ceremony had three conductors: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer Y regina halll.

What happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards

During this year’s ceremony, Chris Rock he had a small part on stage and made several jokes. Among them, one whose protagonist was Jada Pinkett Smith what I was next to Will Smith in the place.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the 2022 Oscars ceremony. (Photo: AFP)

“Jada, I love G.I. Jane 2I can’t wait to see it,” he said. The mention was due to the film G.I. Janefrom 1997, whose protagonist, Demi MooreHe has a shaved head. Pinkett Smith he also has no hair because he suffers from alopecia.

When the camera took the reaction of the actress, she was seen to make a gesture of rejection with her eyes and, immediately, Smith came on stage and slapped Rock.. “Get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” she yelled at him, sitting back down.

I also read: Chris Rock said he will talk about Will Smith’s slap only if he gets paid

Days after the episode, Smith was sanctioned by the Academy. The actor will not be able to go to any event organized by the entity in the next 10 years.