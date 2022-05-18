Chris Rock could host the next installment of the Oscars

On March 12, 2023, the 95th Academy Awards ceremony which would seem to have found its driver: Chris Rock.

The speculations that flooded the networks in the last hours arose after Craig Ericpresident of the entertainment department of ABC (signal that transmits the awards), will reveal to dead line how much the Academy and the television channel are open to the comedian being the host of the big Hollywood gala.

The 95th Oscars would be the space chosen by Rock to talk about Will Smith’s slap

If the news is confirmed, it would be a clear message for Will Smith what for ten years has the closed entry to the Dolby Theater; besides being the space chosen by Rock to finally talk about the slap the actor gave him this year in full award.

Chris would thus occupy the place that they covered this year Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer Y Regina Hall; repeating his work at the 2016 gala with great reception by viewers and specialized critics.

Chris Rock driving the 2016 delivery

“Obviously there was a lot of controversy this time around, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but we’re very happy – it was the biggest bounce back of any awards show,” Erich said of this year’s award show. increased its audience ratings by 58%with 16.6 million viewers who tuned in to the award ceremony.

For now, Chris Rock avoided giving statements about the speculationsbut is expected to do so at the next stop on his “Ego Death World Tour 2022” which is presented today and tomorrow at the Apollo Theater in Paris.

