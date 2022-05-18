Chris Rock, after Will Smith’s slap, messes up again with a monologue about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp | Film and Television

On April 11, one of the most mediatic trials of the moment began. Johnny Depp He sued his ex-wife Amber Heardfor defamation after the article he published in a major media outlet about the toxic relationship they had had.

Since the trial began, each session has become a kind of new episode of a soap opera that has the public on edge, especially in the United States. Although he has been around the world.

Both have been telling the barbarities they experienced during their marriage. And it seems that a large part of public opinion has positioned itself on the side of the actor after falling, she, in several contradictions that have shown some of her lies.

There is still much to see and it will be the judge who rules. for now, both are on everyone’s lipssometimes with more luck than others.

Chris Rock’s monologue

As Variety collects, Chris Rock He has already taken the case to include it in one of his monologues. During a performance in London she performed a monologue in which she claimed that “you have to believe all women, except Amber Heard”.

We still have very recent what happened to the comedian during the last Oscar gala. One of his pranks targeted the shaven head of Jada Pinkett Smith that she was not received very well and provoked a violent reaction from her husband who ended up going on stage to slap the comedian in the face.

A great stir arose and there was a sanction for Will Smith. She seems like she is now another woman the butt of Chris Rock’s jokes. She has taken one of the revelations of the trial to insert it into his script.

“What the hell is wrong with him? She has defecated on her bed. She will be fine, but she has not had a good bowel movement. She has defecated on his bed. Once you defecate in someone’s bed you are guilty of everything… What the hell is going on there? Wow, and they had a relationship after this … ”, he said in his monologue.

Chris Rock: “You have to defend women but Amber Heard lies”

The comedian, who was attacked by Will Smith at the Oscars, believes that Amber Heard is lying. Chris Rock defends women victims of abuse but does not believe the words of the actress. pic.twitter.com/XtKFoIjyVg — LUIS – 🎬 (@LUIS8171073011) May 18, 2022

On this occasion, it does not look like any partner of the actress is going to come out in her defense.