Carmen Electra reacts to Kim Kardashian wearing her 90s backless dress: “I think she was awesome”

The real kids of the 90s. Carmen Electra said she saw Kim Kardashian wearing her “bold” backless dress almost 25 years after walking the red carpet.

“I saw [it on Instagram]! I love Kim – we’ve worked together in the past – and I think she looked great in that dress, ”the Baywatch ex, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 17. “I wore that Stephen Sprouse dress to the MTV Movie Awards in 1998 and I remember it was bold for the time. I think his fashion is always perfect and I love the fact that it’s inspired by the 90s ”.

Last month, Skims founder, 41, shared a photo wearing a full backless white dress with a bustier bodice to support it. Later that day, Electra posted a photo of her side by side with her and Kardashian in the cut out dress. “I still have this dress that I wore at the mtv movie awards in the 90s,” she wrote on Instagram in April. “@Kimkardashian redid this designer dress and I think it’s not a flattering completion! I think it’s nice to shout the love that women always have !!!!!!!! “

The former Playboy alum, who has shown many of his iconic ’90s ensembles on social media, has always loved fashion and is eager to show more of his style with fans via his OnlyFans account, launched on Wednesday, May 18. .

Electra is one of the many celebrities who have joined the platform in recent years, including Larsa Pippen and Bella Thorne.

“I’m thrilled to share more about my passions like fashion and beauty with my followers. They will see a new side of me through photos, videos and individual conversations, ”she told us about her new project.

The former MTV Spring Break host continued: “Also, the platform has a great nonprofit feature where followers can donate to organizations through creator pages and I can’t wait to share the causes that I have. they care about the fans ”.

Despite having been 27 years since she first posed for Playboy, she is as confident and comfortable as ever. “I love my body,” said the author of How to Be Sexy. “It is important that women and men love their bodies.” Explaining that her ballet training helped her embrace her body, she Electra added, “Being comfortable in your own skin is key!”

The comfort of the Scary Movie star in her body came in handy when she joined the Baywatch cast in 1997. “Baywatch has been such a fun time in my life,” said Electra, before sharing her excitement for Baywatch: The Documentary, which is scheduled for release on July 4th. “Talking about it in full was a really nice experience. I think the fans will love it since there are so many things that the fans didn’t know happened behind the scenes.

He continued: “We actually shot the documentary during Covid, so we did all of our interviews in different places. I’m thrilled to see the final product because we all have so much information to share that it may not be available yet. “

The documentary is just one of many projects the former Singled Out host is currently working on. “I love making movies and series. There are some scripts I’m actually reading right now, but I’m just waiting for the right project, ”Electra told Us. “[And] aside from my new OnlyFans we have some really fun stuff in the works coming out over the next few months, so you’ll just have to wait and see! I recently hosted NBC’s Domino Master and had a lot of fun doing it! “

Reported by Diana Cooper

