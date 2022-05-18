Cardi B’s funniest and most recognizable quotes about motherhood

Ads

Keep it real! Cardi B hasn’t hesitated to talk about common parenting problems over the years, from recovering from pregnancy to struggling to be a working mom.

The Grammy winner became a mom in July 2018 when she and husband Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture. Their baby, whose name they have not yet revealed, was born in September 2021.

The Migos member took in three children before marrying Cardi in September 2017 in Georgia. Offset shares Jordan with Justine Watson, Kody with Oriel Jamie and Kalea with Shya L’Amour.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, already he has three children; why would you have a child with someone who has three children? ‘, “he recalled in an interview with Vogue Cardi December 2019.” And it’s like, how is it that is such a bad thing? My father had eight children, and we all agree, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel that the children give birth to him a bit ‘of fun when I’m home with him. In fact I love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my child interact with his brothers. The more, the better he is. “

Two years later, Offset praised his wife’s parenting skills during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, “My other children who aren’t his… [she] love gives them the same way. It’s a beautiful thing”.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper was 17 when his first child arrived and described his growth as a father of Haute Living in February 2019.

“It’s hard when you have a career like this and you’re constantly on the go,” Offset explained to the outlet at the time. “It makes it difficult to see your children, especially when they are small. Now that I’m older though, I’m learning my way. … My children are everything to me ”.

The native of Georgia has said he likes to bring his small traveling, adding, “Every time I have a few days, I take them with me because I need to spend that time with them. The influence you have on your children is incredible, so you need to be very aware of the example you are setting and make sure you influence them in the right way because they look at you. “

Scroll on to check out Cardi’s most recognizable quotes about raising her and Offset’s two children.

