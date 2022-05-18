Cardi B shows how she changes diapers with long nails – and daughter Kulture joins in: “She’ll get carried away”

Ads

By showing them how! After giving birth to her baby late last year, Cardi B has a routine when it comes to wearing diapers and has proven that her long nails don’t get in the way.

The rapper, 29, took to social media on Tuesday May 17 to show a video of her changing a diaper after Kash Doll tweeted: “Aye Bardi how the hell do you change a diaper to your nails? Lol, I went to press in trouble with @iamcardib.

Cardi replied, “Okay girl soooo, I just made a whole video.” In the clip, the artist used a teddy bear to highlight her skills.

“Trust me, you will know! However, I feel guys are harder to clean, have more crevices, ”she explained, while sporting bright red nails. The New York native also offered some advice when it comes to cleaning up if there is “too much poop” from a baby.

Ok girl soooo I just made a whole video Trust me you’ll get carried away! However, I feel guys are harder to clean, they have more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ

– Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

“You always want to make sure you clean your ass,” he shared, before his 3-year-old daughter Kulture had a good time. The little boy appeared in the video, asking, “Mom … why are you wiping your butt?”

Cardi, for his part, joked that it was “a long story” before putting a new diaper on the teddy bear. “This is the part I hate the most: cutting it out,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids, so I could probably do it a little faster. Probably because I’ve been wearing nails for so long since I was 10 ”.

The video ended with the “Up” rapper putting his pants on the toy, saying, “This is the hard little part. But it’s never that difficult “.

The Grammy winner got a lot of practice in changing diapers after welcoming two babies with Offset. The couple got engaged in 2017 after being hooked up earlier that year. They married in 2018, shortly before the arrival of their first child.

Cardi and Offset, 30, went through a split in December 2018 and again in September 2020, but the singer-songwriter withdrew her divorce petition in November 2020. Cardi gave birth to her son, Wave Set Cephus, a year later. .

After the arrival of their baby, Cardi praised Offset for being a “hands-on” dad. “Sometimes it gets too practical,” he told Good Morning America in November 2021. “I’m like, ‘Listen, I get it. I know what I’m doing too. This is no longer my first rodeo. ‘”

The Migos member also shares son Jordan, 12, with ex Justine Watson, son Kody, 7, with ex Oriel Jamie and daughter Kalea, 7, with ex Shya L’amour.

