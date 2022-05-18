Cardi B shows how she changes diapers with her claw nails

ads

She really nailed the diaper show.

Cardi B shared a video Tuesday showing how she changes her 8-month-old son, Wave, without messing up his claw-like manicure.

Cardi B showed how she manages to change her son’s diaper despite having long, pointy fingernails. iamcardib/Twitter

After fellow rapper and new mom Kash Doll admitted to “struggling” with her “pressures,” Cardi swooped in, tweeting that she “just did a whole video” to help.

“Trust me, you’ll get the hang of it!” she wrote, adding: “However, I feel like kids are harder to clean, they have more cracks.”

Cardi’s 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, saw the tutorial.iamcardib/Twitter

In the video, the 29-year-old “WAP” rapper amusingly narrated the process as she changed a teddy bear’s diaper while sporting a pair of long, pointed red fingernails.

“Take it off,” she said as she unzipped the stuffed animal’s onesie and diaper. “You have to make sure that… if he didn’t poop too much, I just put [the diaper] all the way down the street.

Kulture interrupted the video to ask what her mother was doing. iamcardib/Twitter

Cardi then grabbed a wet wipe and proceeded to demonstrate how she cleans her baby’s bottom, saying, “You always want to make sure you clean the bottom…make sure it’s clean. Then you can flip them to the side. You open it like this, you little asshole, you clean it real good.”

He also explained that children should clean themselves around “their little pee-wee.”

The rapper is known for always having very long nails. Getty Images for Whipshots

Once everything was “clean,” Cardi proceeded to open a new diaper and pull the tabs around the bear to make it “nice and tight” before closing the onesie again.

“This is the part I hate the most. Cutting it,” he said as his claws struggled ever so slightly to secure the garment.

She welcomed her son Wave in September 2021.cardib/Instagram

“I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids, so I could probably do it a little faster. Maybe because I’ve been using my nails for so long since I was 19,” the “I Like It” singer explained before her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, interrupted her to ask why she was changing her diaper. a bear.

“It’s a long story, Kulture,” Cardi said with a laugh before putting a couple of paints on the toy by rolling up the paw before sliding them in and saying, “This part is a little tricky.”

Cardi shares Wave and Kulture with Migos rapper Offet. cardib/Instagram

Cardi shares Kulture and Wave with her husband, Migos member Offset, whom she secretly married in September 2017.

The couple briefly separated in September 2020 before Cardi filed to have their divorce dismissed.

