Cardi B shows how she changes diapers with her claw nails

Ads

She really nailed the diaper demo.

Cardi B shared a video Tuesday showing how her 8-month-old son Wave changes without ruining her claw-like manicure.

Cardi B showed how she can change her son’s diaper despite having long, pointed nails. Iamcardib / Twitter

After fellow rapper and new mom Kash Doll admitted she “struggled” with her “press-ons,” Cardi stepped in and tweeted that she “just made a whole video” to help.

“Trust me, you’ll get carried away!” she wrote, adding: “Anyway I feel that kids are harder to clean, they have more crevices.”

Cardi’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture watched the tutorial.iamcardib / Twitter

In the video, rapper “WAP”, 29, hilariously recounted the process as she changed a teddy bear’s diaper while rocking a new set of long, pointed red nails.

“Take it off,” she said as she unfastened the stuffed animal’s onesie and diaper. “You have to make sure that… if he didn’t poop too much, I just put [the diaper] until the end.”

Kulture blocked the video to ask what his mother was doing.iamcardib / Twitter

Cardi then took a wet wipe and proceeded to demonstrate how she cleans her baby’s butt, saying, “You always want to make sure you wipe the buttocks… make sure it’s clean. So you can turn them to the side. You open it like this, little asshole, clean your asshole really well.

He also explained that kids need to be clean around “their little one”.

The rapper is known for always having very long nails. Getty Images for Whipshots

Once everything was “all clean”, Cardi opened a new diaper and pulled the tabs around the bear so that it fit “nice and tight” before closing the onesie.

“This is the part I hate the most. By cutting it off, ”he said as his claws struggled lightly to secure the garment.

He welcomed his son Wave in September 2021.cardib / Instagram

“I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids, so I could probably do it a little faster. Maybe because I’ve been wearing my nails for so long since I was 19, “explained the performer of” I Like It “before her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, interrupted her to ask why she was changing a diaper. bear.

“It’s a long story, Kulture,” Cardi said with a laugh before applying a couple of colors to the toy by rolling up her leg before putting them on, saying, “This part is a little tricky.”

Cardi shares Wave and Kulture with the Migos Offet rapper. cardi / Instagram

Cardi shares Kulture and Wave with her husband, the Migos Offset member, whom she secretly married in September 2017.

The couple briefly separated in September 2020 before Cardi filed for divorce.

Ads