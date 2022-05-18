Cardi B has had “technical difficulties” with her new music

Cardi B has told her fans that she has been experiencing “technical difficulties” with her new music.

The Bronx rapper is currently working on the follow-up to her 2018 debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’, though its release has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardi told her Instagram followers in December that she intends to release her new album in 2022, before sharing in January that she was working on new music in a “ghetto-ass studio.”

In a voice note to her Twitter followers yesterday (May 17), Cardi addressed her fans’ concerns about the lack of new music.

“I’ve seen a lot of you guys talking shit like, ‘Oh, she doesn’t feed us… So when I put out what I’m going to put out, I’m going to talk about it more because I clearly can’t talk about it right now,” he explained. .

“But I really had technical difficulties with my last project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties with the music I’ve been working on that… had to be finished and fixed before it was released.”

The rapper continued, promising, “When things come out, that’s when I’m going to talk about it. It’s nothing, like, big or crazy.

“Yeah, we’ll figure it out because I know, I know, I know, I know you want that and I’m going to give it to you, okay? OK.”

Cardi B’s most recent music release, ‘Shake It,’ a collaboration with Kay Flock and Dougie B, arrived last month.