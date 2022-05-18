Cara Delevingne will be Selena Gomez’s partner in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Supermodel Cara Delevingne is still in the news, not only because of her behavior during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, but also because she will be Selena Gomez’s partner in the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’which translated into Spanish means ‘Only murders in the building’.

In this story starring Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Cara will bring to life the character of Alice, the owner of an art gallery, and help Selena Gómez, who will play Mabel, to discover a part of her sexuality totally unknown to her. .

The participation of the British model has aroused the interest of the followers of the series, since there is a close friendship between her and the American singer who have been romantically linked at other times.

Says John Hoffman, co-creator of the series that “it was wonderful to have the two of them, that they know each other and were very comfortable with each other. Sparks fly, making it clear to you that one is opening up the other’s world.”

This new season would begin to be broadcast on June 28 on the Hulu platform.

This is not the first time that Delevingne’s relationship with people of the same sex is known, that is to say that he has been linked in an alleged trio with actress Amber Heard, openly bisexual, and billionaire Elon Musk,

Cara is related to Sienna Miller who were seen kissing in New York’s Temple Bar, some media reported that it was not a simple gesture of affection between friends.

The celebrities who have known each other for years and had arrived in town together the day before were joined by Cara’s sister, Poppy.