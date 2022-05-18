Cannes Film Festival: Tom Cruise, the prophet of cinema in theaters: “I will never premiere on platforms” | Culture

Become the epitome of Hollywood stars, with long hair and a smile of those that illuminate with pure snow. Tom Cruise (Syracuse, New York, 59 years old) has been loved this Wednesday by the masses in Cannes. And of course, they adore him. Overwhelming applause, wild screams. The Cannes festival has surrendered to the star in a premiere in which the acrobatic patrol of the French Air Force has even participated with a low flight over the Palace at the end of the red carpet. Everything seemed little to celebrate the European premiere, in a Special Session, of Top Gun: Maverick.

Shortly before, in a room full of rigorous black, from the sweater to the pants and shoes, the actor had a talk about his career and his passion: “Cinema”. In front of 1,300 people (only Sylvester Stallone had made his meeting there, the rest take place in a smaller venue), Cruise has not made any big revelations, although he has made a couple of headlines. It had been 30 years since he had set foot on the French festival, since a very distant horizon closed the 1992 edition with Nicole Kidman. By the way, the actress, his ex-wife, did not appear in any part of the long video presenting Cruise’s filmography; instead, on stage he has mentioned her when remembering the filming of Eyes Wide Shut and his conversations “with Stanley [Kubrick] and Nick.”

Presented as “the friend of the cinema”, the actor has not left an inch of that definition. “I make movies for the big screen.” “I make movies for the public.” “It is different to write and create a film for television than for cinema.” The three mantras that have marked the conversation. Cruise has assured that he called theater owners during the pandemic assuring them that both Mission Impossible 7 Y 8 What Top Gun: Maverick they would be released in theaters. Top Gun: Maverick It came to have a release date, June 24, 2020, before the coronavirus altered the world. Could it have been marketed on a platform at some point? “That did not happen and will not happen. Never,” he replied. It will finally hit theaters on May 26.

For the actor, after what he has suffered in the last two years, it is a “great privilege to be here, in a room without masks, seeing each other’s faces.” And he has assured that he goes to theaters to see films. “Movies have to be seen in theaters. There you feel part of a community, you share the experience. I know the business, but I like the experience of making movies for the big screen and long run in theaters. Cinema is my passion. That’s why I see the premieres with people in theaters. Really, I put on a cap and go as one more”.

Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

From his childhood he has remembered that at the age of four he already loved watching movies. “He also wrote my stuff, characters; or he climbed me up trees. He was a dreamer. In my teens I sold cards and Christmas door to door or mowing the lawn. What I earned I spent on going to the movies, ”he recalled. “At 18, I made my own videos. I did not go to a film school, but I learned on the set. The message of learning from everything and everyone was repeated endlessly. “You have to work hard to learn. I shoot in different parts of the world, and I like to immerse myself in their cultures and languages. People interest me, history interests me”.

Cruise has expanded in his explanation of his natural habitat, the filming. “Each film is an accumulation of knowledge from the previous ones. My second film was Taps, beyond honor, and there I sat chatting with George C. Scott. He imposed me, it was Patton [risas]. She shared with me all kinds of knowledge, memories, jobs like Red phone, we fly to Moscow. He gave me some great advice when I explained that I wanted to do this my whole life: ‘All you have to do is work your best every day,’ she recalled. “That’s why I love collaborating with film crews. I’ve worked with amazing creators like Tony Scott [mención obligada porque dirigió el primer Top Gun, en 1986]. All is important. You have to know even about glasses. And I am clear that it is never my film, it is always our film. Tap It was an incredible learning experience of five weeks, I even saw the daily material that we shot, they even taught me that light communicates different feelings even if the actor does the same”.

Cruise, during the meeting with spectators in Cannes. LOIC VENANCE (AFP)

The risk that attracts the public

Aren’t you afraid of playing so many dangerous action sequences? “Of course”. So why does he do it? “It’s like if you ask Gene Kelly why he dances.” And he recalled: “I was four and a half years old when I climbed on the roof of the garage of my house, while my mother was in the kitchen, and I jumped with a parachute made with a sheet. The moment my feet left the roof I realized that this was not a good idea. Either he would kill me or later my mother would.” That passion for risk knows that it benefits his films: “I think of the public and their experience.”

In Top Gun: Maverick there are no digital effects beyond recreating explosions. The actors actually got on jets. Cruise recalled that in the first installment, in 1986, many aerial shots were ruined by the vomit of the interpreters and so, this time, he planned and executed a detailed flight immersion plan for his younger companions. Why has it taken 36 years to shoot the second part? “She was offered to me, however, at that time she had to grow as an artist. The sequels have to dialogue with the public. This has been years and years in development. I even discussed it with Tony [Scott, que falleció en 2012]. I put a lot of time and energy into each project.” And do you consider the end of your career? “No, because I keep learning, making movies, looking for stories. I think about the next one, and the other one, and the other one, and collaborating with a team and seeing how I can help and how they can help me”.