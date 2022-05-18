Camila Cabello will perform before the Champions League final in Paris

The Champions League Final It is one of the most followed sporting events in the world. For 6 years now, the final of this competition has added a musical show to the soccer final that in 2022 will star the Cuban-American singer Camila Hair.

The artist will perform live at the opening of the final of the UEFA Champions League at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis next Saturday May 28. Camila Cabello will jump the pitch about 10 minutes before the final they will play begins Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Champions League final is an event that is followed in more than 200 countries around the world. According to UEFA, the opening ceremony will be “a impressive display of costumes, dancers and musicians choreographed to deliver a high-energy show” that will be enjoyed by fans in the stadium as well as those at home.

“I’m impatient! I want to make a really special showbringing together the spirit of my Latin descent and the feeling of union between sports and music fans from around the world,” said the singer after announcing her participation in the event.

Camila Hair thus joins other artists who have sung at the opening of the UEFA Champions League final. Imagine Dragons did it in 2019, Dua Lipa in 2018, Black Eyed Peas in 2017 or Alicia Keys in 2016.

For Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA’s marketing director, Cabello “will help take advantage of the emotion of our fans for performing at the Opening Ceremony with a spectacle that football fans will never forget.