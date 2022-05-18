Cameron Diaz opens up about motherhood and reveals she’s lost her temper

USA.- The famous Cameron Diaz she recently decided to open up about the challenges and rewards of raising children.

On a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Showthe actress, who has a two-year-old daughter named Raddix with her husband Benji Madden, manifested to Kelly Clarkson that motherhood is the best thing she has ever done.

But that does not mean that sometimes he loses patience. When asked by the presenter about the frustrating times of parenting, Cameron indicated that she goes through her “mommy checklist” and tries to understand what her little girl might be feeling.

Ate? She is tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she take a nap? You just start there and say, ‘What just happened? me?’ “.

And he added:

And I feel like as a mom, my job is to help her find the words for her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through and to be able to help her identify that and work through it.”

However, he stated that moments like this can be challenging. “But you know what’s also really imperative: repair. If you blow up, just to repair that and be like, ‘Oh my God, mommy lost her s—‘ And, ‘I didn’t mean to tell you that. If I hurt your feelings or if I I bother you, I just want you to know that mommy is human too.