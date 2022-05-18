‘BRZRKR 1’ by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt and Ron Garney (Editorial Planeta) | Criticism and Opinion (Comic)

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 18:11



According to ancient tales, including those of Julius Caesar, berserkers were warriors so fearsome, so deadly, they didn’t seem quite human. Men who fought almost naked, insensitive to pain, merciless, despising the protection of armor, probably on the verge of madness thanks to the consumption of hallucinogenic substances that, in the fury of battle, caused them to be as dangerous to the enemy as they were. his own side. The berserker or, said in comic form, BRZRKR (that is, a phonetic game that must be pronounced with the “e” between consonants). And no, this is not a luxury comic, published in hardcover, in five colors or with the fanfare of an Asterix-type commercial release.

BRZRKR 1 Authors Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt and Ron Garney Editorial Planet pages 64 Price €4.50

But is that BRZRKR is written by Keanu Reeves. The actor. Not just any actor, but, for action movie lovers, Neo or, even more so, John Wick. Beyond what the real quality of BRZRKR is, it is almost an unprecedented fact that in these times, far from the millionaire print runs that ‘X-Men’ or ‘Spawn’ reached in the 1990s, a title sells only in the United States United more than 600,000 copies; unpublished and deserving of applause, because sometimes there are those who presume the end of the role too soon. That said, what is Reeves’ proposal, accompanied by Matt Kindt in the scripts and the experienced Ron Garney in pencils? Well, in effect, action without limits, wild and devastating.

He is a warrior, a survivor, so much so that he cannot die even though it is what he has wanted most for 80,000 years. The protagonist who, if all goes well, will jump from cartoons to a Netflix series played by Keanu himself, is him. Physically more than recognizable and with in no way hidden winks to his interventions in the aforementioned ‘Matrix’ or ‘John Wick’, details that the reader enjoys because, between the blood that floods the pages, often full of gore moments, they make sits close to one of his idols.

The story unfolds over twelve issues with the wonderful “to be continued” at the end of each one, and with the good work of Ron Garney, cartoonist by trade and talent of ‘JLA’, ‘The Amazing SpiderMan’, ‘Daredevil’ , ‘Ghost Rider’, ‘Wolverine’, Captain America’, ‘X-Men’, ‘Silver Surfer’ or ‘Hulk’ behind their backs. “An immortal man, cursed with power, forced to use violence and seek meaning in a life governed by chaos”, is how Keanu Reeves defines his warrior, without a doubt an approach that is not new at all. The pages of Garney, yes, explode in violence, in an often crazy narrative rhythm and in flashbacks destined to explain the past and, consequently, the present of the central character. Everything works and is valid if, despite trying to give it a certain complexity, the reader understands and assumes that he is reading a visual spectacle of action that is as attractive as it is wild. After all, John Wick is just that, no more, no less.