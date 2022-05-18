Britney Spears turns on the nets! She posted four fully nude images on Instagram

American singer Britney Spears posted four photos on her Instagram account in which she poses completely nude while holding her dog Sawyer. The interpreter of “Womanizer” announced just a few days ago that she is pregnant with her third child, the first with a fiancé, the actor of Iranian origin Sam Asghari.

In the images, the artist covered her belly with her pet and the part of her derrière with a diamond emoji. In a fifth photograph he published a quote in which you can read: “If you love someone set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically free everyone and get a dog. People are stupid.”

Related news

Since last November, when her guardianship of almost 14 years ended, the singer has constantly published images in which she can be seen naked, some of them during their vacations on the beach and others in the bathroom of their house.

Other publications that have caught the attention of his 41 million followers are those in which he criticizes his family. The princess of pop has expressed on several occasions the damage that her family caused her by keeping her for almost 14 years under unnecessary guardianship.

“I want justice and I will not stop until something is done about those who hurt me…and they DID hurt me! she wrote on social media in March.

Before his guardianship ended, Britney declared that she was forced to have an IUD so as not to have more children.

“I wanted to get the IUD out so I can start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to get it out because they don’t want me to have kids,” adding, “I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anyone for having a child, a family, any of those things, and more. I deserve to have a life,” she said.

In April, Spears revealed that she was expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari, whom she got engaged to in September 2021. Britney has two teenage children with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

ABC