Britney Spears turns on the nets! She posted four fully nude images on Instagram

American singer Britney Spears posted four photos on her Instagram account in which she poses completely nude while holding her dog Sawyer. The interpreter of “Womanizer” announced just a few days ago that she is pregnant with her third child, the first with a fiancé, the actor of Iranian origin Sam Asghari.

In the images, the artist covered her belly with her pet and the part of her derrière with a diamond emoji. In a fifth photograph he published a quote in which you can read: “If you love someone set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically free everyone and get a dog. People are stupid.”

