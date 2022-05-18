Britney Spears told how she copes with the loss of her baby

Singer Britney Spears He opened up to his millions of fans about the recent loss of his baby with his partner Sam Ashgari.

Through your account Instagramwhere she has more than 41 million followers, the artist shared a video dancing, where she was seen performing a choreography from a few weeks ago.

Music and dance have helped Britney get over the loss of her baby

With this recording, she took the opportunity to reveal that music and dance have been great allies in the difficult process she is going through after the loss of her baby.

In the recording, she is seen wearing very short and comfortable clothes, dancing from her luxurious mansion, very smiling.

“I am definitely going through something in my life right now…and music helps me a lot to gain perspective and perspective…I took this 2 months ago but when I look back every song I danced to gave me a different feeling …a different mood…a different story to tell…and I’m thankful for that escape…this song is quite spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it!!! Psss I know I’m dramatic and feel like myself but is it believable???”he confessed to his admirers.

After its revelation, it achieved more than five million reproductions, thousands of “likes” and comments about it with only a few hours of sharing.

There, her fans filled her with messages of support and affection at this complex moment in her life.

“You are so beautiful BRITNEY! We LIVE to see you happy and act with a smile even on Instagram! Long live the queen!”, “dancing is the best therapy”, “keep dancing darling”, “I hope you find the help you need”, “you are a warrior, did you know that? I am so proud of you. Your strength inspires me every day! ”Were some of the messages left to him.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in our pregnancy. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”were the words with which he revealed the sad news to his followers a few days ago.

It is worth mentioning that it was last April that the artist told excitedly that she was expecting another child.

Let us remember that the singer has two Jayden Federline Y Sean Prestonfruit of his relationship with the dancer kevin federline.

