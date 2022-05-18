Blanca Padilla in ELLE June

Isabel Marant jumpsuit, Green Coast bikini for El Corte Inglés and Olga Prieto necklaces. Rafa Gallar

The June issue of ELLE has a clear protagonist, water. Source of life and natural resource par excellence becomes the driving force of a special with which we renew our environmental commitment and join the great ‘blue’ cause. White Padilla flag this ‘blue crusade’ from the cover and as the protagonist of the pages of our Extra Echo.

The model has decided to dedicate all her efforts and take advantage of her visibility as a public figure to raise awareness about the protection of the sea. “She is a fabulous source of life and we do not realize to what extent we are damaging it,” she claims. And for that reason, no one better than her to sponsor this number with an ‘eco’ conscience.

But she is not the only example of sustainability that fills the ‘blue’ pages of the masthead this month. We also brought together as many other ‘planet lovers’, such as the designer and activist Stella McCartney, actress and environmental activist Shaylene Woodley, the founder of the Point Off View agency Marina Testin, actor and Greenpeace contributor Gustav Skarsgard, WHO Director of Public Health and Environment Maria Neira, entrepreneur and founder of (R)Forest Project Fernando Ojeda, the chef and owner of the Azurmendi restaurant January Atxa, the oceanographer Gador Muntaner, actress, producer and activist Angelina Jolie, the actress and animalist Alice Silverstone, model and environmental activist Arizona Muse or the surfer and ambassador of the oceans for UNESCO Maya Gabeira.

In addition, we exclusively interviewed the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, who tells us what his life has been like since the war broke out; we put the focus on the story of overcoming and courage of Lauren Wasser, the model who lost both legs as a result of a toxic ‘shock’ due to the use of a tampon and today fights so that it doesn’t happen to more women; we discover Martina Caridi, the actress who has become the new icon of generation Z for her role in ‘Elite’ and Givenchy’s muse; we immerse ourselves in the resounding words of the writer and Nobel Prize for Literature Orhan Pamuk, and we talked to the girl of the moment, the protagonist of ‘Conversations between friends’ Allison Oliver.



In the ‘beauty’ area, we accept the challenge of environmentally friendly, sustainable and transparent cosmetics, because every gesture counts, and we discover the most flattering and co-responsible looks in the Guerlain makeup collection.

On the fashion pages, ELLE welcomes the heat through a journey through nature. Handmade fabrics are combined with colors inspired by the land and the sea to live a sustainable and calm summer. But also We traveled to Paris, hand in hand with Louis Vuitton, to discover its Prefall 2022 collection in a ‘fashion film’ that mixes reality and a virtual universe.

Finally, we discover the most spectacular destinations for sustainable vacations, we travel to Valencia, Design Capital 2022, we reserve a table at the trendy ‘eco’ restaurants and we write down the essential appointments for June on the agenda: films, exhibitions, festivals…

