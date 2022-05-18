Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson takes us to the set with a photo Behind the Scenes

The Rock continues to update us on the progress of additional filming of Black Adam, the new DC cinecomic coming soon. The actor has never made a secret of his appreciation for the role, which he considers very close to him, and now brings us back to the set with another photo Behind the Scenes.

In the shot the actor appears granite in the costume of the character he plays, while he is probably ready to do a stunt, with a tool behind him that seems to be able to lift him. “Intense Week of Shooting for Black Adam” writes Dwayne Johnson in the caption of the photo. “We are redefining the superhero paradigm. The antihero. People no longer need a hero. They need a protector. Anger against the dying light. The hierarchy in the DC universe will change.”

These are very strong words, but they are in line with the character. For those who do not know him, in fact, Black Adam is, as indicated by The Rock, an antihero. In the comics the protagonist had been a slave in the nation of Khandaq, but everything had changed for him when he was given magical powers by the wizard Shazam. In that moment, in fact, the fate of those who enslaved him changed forever, and Black Adam gradually became more and more ruthless in his need for revenge, which reached the limit and then led him to be imprisoned and deprived of the powers of he. After millennia, however, he has returned to rule with an iron fist, entering into continuous conflicts with villains and heroes.

Meanwhile, while we await more photos from the set, we remind you that Black Adam has been postponed along with other DC films, a situation that has led to the redefinition of the Warner Bros. Universe release calendar