Billie Eilish debuted at Coachella and sang with Damon Albarn

Coachella returned fulfilling the expectations of all music lovers; This edition of one of the largest festivals in the world promised to be one of the best due to the large number of artists who were invited.

This year’s poster had guests for all musical tastes and it seemed that all the artists of the moment were invited, among the headliners were Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Annita, Karol G, Banda MS, Grupo Firme, The Weeknd replacing Ye and also Billie Eilish, which was one of the most surprising shows.

Although it was difficult to impress after the great show that Harry Styles offered on Friday, Billie was in charge of making Saturday’s closing special; one of the best moments of the night was when the singer invited Damon Albarn to come on stage.

The two artists did a duet and began with ‘Getting Older’ to later move the entire audience with one of the Gorillaz’s best-known songs, ‘Feel Good Inc’.

Billie Eilish did not waste the space on stage to thank her audience for attending her debut on the Coachella stage, stating that it was one of her biggest dreams and she was fulfilling it.

“But I’m so fucking grateful that I’m here, and that all of you are here,” she continued. “This is a dream come true. I feel crazy” she mentioned.

