Between glamor and politics the competition begins at the Cannes Film Festival | Culture | D.W.

The Cannes Film Festival opens the race for the Palme d’Or this Wednesday with the film “Tchaikovsky’s Woman”, by Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov, critical of his government, and on the red carpet Tom Cruise will provide glamor with his new “Top Gun”.

The Russian filmmaker’s film, about the tumultuous relationship between the famous composer and his wife Antonina Miliukova, kicks off this year’s 21 feature film competition.

Already in contention last year with “Petrov’s fever” and with “Leto” in 2018, the director, known for his positions in favor of the LGTB + community, could not travel to Cannes in those years because he was convicted of diversion of money, in a case denounced as a political maneuver by its defenders.

This time you will be able to climb the famous steps of the Palace of Festivals and attend the gala screening of “Tchaikovsky’s Wife”, about the author of “Swan Lake” and whose private life “Russians are totally unaware of”, according to he said recently in an interview in Berlin, where he is now based.

Tribute for the 50 years of the opposition Russian director Serebrennikov.

Serebrennikov, whose mother is Ukrainian, recounted the “horror, sadness, shame, pain” he felt at the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive, at the end of February, the organizers of the event have already positioned themselves and announced that they would not receive “Russian official representatives, government agencies or journalists who represent the official line.”

The intervention by videoconference of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, on Tuesday at the opening gala to ask for the support of the world of cinema confirmed the political tone of this edition of the event.

Ukraine's President Volodimir Zelensky speaks during the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

“We need a new Charlie Chaplin”

“We need a new (Charlie) Chaplin to show that cinema is not silent,” Zelensky told a star-studded auditorium.

The festival has also decided to program several Ukrainian directors, such as the veteran Sergei Loznitsa and the new director Maksim Nakonechnyi. And the film “Mariupolis 2”, by the Lithuanian Mantas Kvedaravicius, who died in April in this Ukrainian city, whose images could have been edited by his girlfriend.

With regard to the conflict in the former Soviet republic, the president of the contest’s jury, French actor Vincent Lindon, said on Tuesday at the traditional press conference that he hoped the environment “would be dignified, respectful (…) even if it is only as a tribute to those who live much more complicated days than us”.

The other film in competition presented this Wednesday will be “Le otto montagne”, by the Belgians Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch, about the friendship of two boys, one who lives in the city and the other in the mountains.

The Cannes Film Festival jury, from left. From left to right: Deepika Padukone, Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall and Ladj Ly.

But, without a doubt, the most anticipated moment of the day will be in the afternoon, with Tom Cruise and his “Top Gun: Maverick”.

According to US media, the 59-year-old Hollywood star could even reach the red carpet by helicopter.

Cruise, who was last in Cannes in 1992 for the premiere of “A Far Far Away” with his then-wife Nicole Kidman, now returns as the veteran aviator, who has to train a group of graduates for a very dangerous mission.

Unlike other big names in Hollywood, such as Kevin Costner, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis, the interpreter has managed to stay at the top of the industry for much of his 40-year career, even now that superheroes dominate the sector.

With its presence at Cannes, the event continues its tradition of bringing the top stars of the seventh art to its red carpet, which Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio and Cate Blanchett have recently passed through.

  • Red carpet at Cannes, in 2021.

    The response of the cultural world to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Cannes excludes Russian delegates

    The Cannes Film Festival announced on March 1 that “official Russian delegations” or people associated with the Moscow government will not be welcome. Other film festivals are reacting in a similar way, including those in Glasgow and Stockholm. Meanwhile, Locarno announced that it will not join a boycott and Venice will hold free screenings of a film about the 2014 conflict in Donbas.

  • Kalush Orchestra.

    The response of the cultural world to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Russia will not be able to participate in Eurovision

    The EBU, the body that organizes the Eurovision Song Contest, said on February 25 that “in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s competition would affect the reputation of the contest.” . For its part, the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra (in the photo) appears as one of the participants with the most chances of winning.

  • Presentation of Bolshoi dancers.

    The response of the cultural world to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Collaborations with the Bolshoi suspended

    The Royal Opera House in London has withdrawn the Bolshoi Moscow ballet from its summer programme. Also the staging of “Lohengrin”, co-produced with the Bolshoi Theater at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, will be affected by the decision to cut ties with artists who receive support from the Russian State, although the director of the Bolshoi, Vladimir Urin, signed a letter against the war.

  • Valery Gergiev with the baton.

    The response of the cultural world to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Valery Gergiev concerts canceled

    Many Russian artists have condemned the attack. But, despite the fact that the Munich Philharmonic exhorted Valey Gergiev to position himself publicly, the famous conductor has kept silent about the war waged by Putin, with whom he has been a friend since 1991. The German orchestra fired its director and many of his concerts have been canceled in Europe and the United States.

  • Russian pavilion in Venice.

    The response of the cultural world to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Russian pavilion will not open at the Venice Biennale

    It’s not always event organizers who are boycotting Russian artists. At the Venice Biennale, which begins on April 23, it is the curator of the Russian exhibition who has resigned. He stated on Instagram that “the Russian pavilion will remain closed” in protest of civilians killed by missiles and the silencing of protests in Russia.

  • Scene from 'The Batman'.

    The response of the cultural world to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Hollywood delays premieres in Russia

    Following in the footsteps of Disney, also Warner Bros, Sony, Paramount Pictures and Universal decided to suspend the release of films in Russian cinemas. “The Batman” (pictured) was set to premiere there on March 4. Among the films affected by the decision are the Pixar animation “Turning Red”; Paramount’s “The Lost City”; as well as Marvel’s “Morbius.”

  • Nick Cave on stage.

    The response of the cultural world to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Canceled concerts in Russia

    “Ukraine, we stand with you and all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act,” Nick Cave said. Like other artists, such as Franz Ferdinand, The Killers, Iggy Pop and Green Day, Cave has canceled performances on his planned summer tour. Popular Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has also canceled his performances in the country, calling for an anti-war movement.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


