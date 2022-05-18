Best movies based on books

The best movies based on children’s books

The juvenile novel and the young adult They live a sweet time. They are the perfect gateway to love the books and these movies are excellent adaptations of the genre.

The Hunger Games Saga (2012)

Undoubtedly, one of the highest-grossing sagas and that influenced all the others movies, which began to also adapt youth books framed in dystopian futures.

If it’s your genre, reject imitations and join Jennifer Lawrence on her quest to become the Mockingjay and defeat the evil Capitol.

Both the books and the movie saga were a mass phenomenon and, within this type of adaptations, it is the best.

The Neverending Story (1984)

Michael Ende’s classic was not easy to transfer to the big screen, but the truth is that he did it very well with a film that preserves the soul when converting pages to frames.

The same cannot be said for most.

Surely you already know the story, but if not, it is a classic of the 80s that tells us Bastian’s adventures trying to save the world of Fantasia of darkness. It will soften that heart of stone you think you have.

The Book Thief (2013)

the novel of The book Thief is a best-seller by Markus Zusak that would be adapted into an Oscar-nominated film.

Was a critical and public success and he deserves it. One of those youth novels, within the genre of the Nazi occupation, as The boy in the striped pajamaswhich stands out above the rest.

The story of a young woman and her German adoptive family, who begins to share books with a Jewish refugee, moved us and deserves a place on this list.

The Harry Potter Saga (2001)

Undoubtedly, the saga of the most famous children’s literature, carried out with care and success to the big screen in a series of films with a legion of fans.

harry potter is a worldwide phenomenon that does not end. New generations of kids discover their love for books and movies thanks to this saga and, for that alone, it has a place here. But he also deserves it because he hasn’t had a bad movie.

A rarity that combines quality and success.

The Chronicles of Narnia (2005)

The film saga is based on a series of novels by writer CS Lewis and spans 3 films with spectacular production design, impeccable visual effects and powerful acting.

Not only did he win critical acclaim, but he it was a success at the box office which, jointly, raised more than 1,500 million dollars.

In case you don’t know what it’s about, it tells the story of four children who travel through a wardrobe to the legendary world of Narnia. There, they will have to fulfill their destiny, liberate the place with the help of a mystical lion.

Best movies based on fantasy and science fiction books

The favorite genres in El Ouput could not be missing with their own section that includes not only some of the best films of these styles, but also some of the best films in history in general.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001)

What can be said about the trilogy of The Lord of the rings What hasn’t already been said? which is probably the best movie saga and proof that, after all, a book that seemed impossible could be brought to the big screen.

Frodo, Sam, Gandalf and company in the greatest adventure that influenced all the rest of the genreboth in literature and in film.

The Princess Bride (1987)

The ultimate cult classic. Rob Reiner adapted William Goldman’s novel in which a young man named Wesley embarks on an adventure to reunite with the love of his life, Princess Buttercup.

Along the way he will meet a giant, a Spaniard who wants to avenge his father and many duels of wit and sword.

you know that you are before one of the best movies based on books when, so long later, it has given birth to something as fundamental to the culture as a good handful of memes.

Dunes (2021)

Another one of those books that was impossible to adapt, and more after David Lynch’s attempt in the 80s. However, Denis Villeneuve succeeds and with a note, placing himself as an instant classic of contemporary science fiction.

We eagerly await the second part, but for now, its enormous sense of scale and adaptation to the screen of a world as particular as that of dunesmake this another one of the best movies based on books.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Stanley Kubrick signature other film cult to adapt Anthony Burgess’s 1962 novella. If you haven’t read it, good luck, it’s not easy.

However, the adaptation is relatively faithful and becomes another classic that went down in history and is still in force in popular culturer, even after so long.

BladeRunner (1982)

A myth science fiction signed by Ridley Scott, which is based on the novel by another legend of the genre: Philip K. Dick. Its original title, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? is certainly less epic than bladerunnera term invented little less than on the fly.

Their setting is second to none and promised us a dark future and cyberpunk, with androids and planetary colonies, which has not arrived. In exchange for that absence of flying cars, we have Facebook.

Best movies based on other books

That the cinema has been able to adapt novels of all genres, in a way as masterful (or more so) as that of the books on which they are based, is demonstrated by these 11 more classics that every movie buff must have seen.

Schindler’s List (1993)

The Spielberg’s best film for many is also based on a book by Thomas Keneally, Schindler’s Ark. One of those films that warn us that we cannot repeat history and, by the way, finish with the Kleenex that we have on hand.

The Oskar Schindler Story, Nazi party member trying to save all the Jews he can, moved us and the Academy, taking 7 Oscars and many other awards. A classic already.

Trainspotting (1996)

the 90’s are Trainspottingset in an Edinburgh before the tourists and the gentrification they will devour it… and cleanse it. the movie that launched Ewan McGregor to stardom and marked a generationand many other films, with their rhythm, their use of music and those scenes… Yes, those, the one with the toilet or the one with the baby.

Based on the acclaimed first novel by Irvine Welsh, it follows the lives of Renton and his friends, born on the fringes of life and left with no other stimulus than another fix, another binge…another petty crime to continue a cycle they don’t know about. they will come out

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Gregory Peck gives an interpretation of Atticus Finch that went down in film history in an Oscar movie, which is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book.

Harper Lee sold more than 30 million copies of his novel, a classic that was brought to the screen with great fidelity, in one of those films that you have to see if you really like movies.

Life imprisonment (1994)

The Best Movie Set on a Stephen King Book It’s not scary, not at all. Based on the short story Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemptionthe film passed without much sorrow or glory at the box office.

However, with television reruns and DVD sales, it ended up taking the place it deserves. In fact, it’s not only the best movie based on a book according to Imdb users, it’s that historic movie community considers it the best movie and period.

Fight Club (1999)

Can a movie be better than the book it’s based on? Of course. It’s rare, but it’s also not something that hasn’t happened more than once. An example is this phenomenal adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s novel by David Fincher.

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter in another one of those movies that leaves an indelible mark on popular culture. Little more to say, because you already know the first rule of fight club.

The Godfather (1972)

Mario Puzo’s novel was brought to the screen by Francis Ford Coppola in which it is considered one of the best movies everWhether it’s based on a book or not.

Marlon Brando gave a legendary performance, in a film so important, that influenced the mafia itselfwhich adapted many of the things that came out in the film to their ways of being and acting, and not the other way around.

Yes really.

As you can see, within the best movies based on books there is always something for all tastes. From epic adventures, to dramas of preparing the tissue box. And it is that literature and cinema have always gone hand in hand in a relationship that has brought out, as in these examples, the best of both arts.