“Because practicing auto-eroticism is good for you”

The Argentine showgirl is back to talk about her most intimate habits at Le Iene, a program she conducts with Teo Mammucari

The confidences of Belen Rodriguez on autoeroticism they made a lot of talk. Without any shame, the Argentine soubrette admitted that she often pleases herself alone, without the help of a man. Now, again at Le Iene, Stefano De Martino’s wife has invited all women to do the same, highlighting the numerous benefits of this practice which, according to Belù, is often underestimated for a form of modesty.

“You don’t have to beat yourself up too much”he pointed out Belen in Le Iene about autoeroticism and then add without filters: “Choose who you want to be with, choose what to think. You don’t sweat, you don’t move. You don’t have to fake orgasms. It’s a bitch, I mean it! ”.

Belen and self-eroticism

In an episode of Le Iene Belen Rodriguez had claimed to practice self-eroticism often to relax. Very often while he watches a red light film, as confided in the Italia Uno TV program that he conducts together with Teo Mammucari. A confession that the viewers liked a lot.

Belen has thus deserved praise for two reasons: for having talked about a theme that too often in Italy is still a taboo and for not having fallen into the temptation to resolve the issue with a frivolous joke, which would have once again given a ridiculous tone to an argument that instead needs everything but to be ridiculed.

Another VIP of our house – Aurora Ramazzotti – spoke openly about the issue on TV. Michelle Hunziker’s daughter has shown her ‘toys’ more than once on social networks, reiterating that it is completely normal to use some tools to get pleasure.

Accessories that have also appeared in the Instagram stories of Cecilia RodriguezBelen’s younger sister, Arisa And Alessia Marcuzzi. It is no less Valeria Marini, who some time ago on TV, at Big Brother Vip, asked the authors for a vibrator for their moments of pleasure.

Even in the United States it is a challenge to the taboo: the singer, former Disney star, Demi Lovato has launched its own vibrator on the market, the Demi Wand. An inclusive, waterproof silicone wand device with 8 different vibration modes. The price? Approximately 70 euros.