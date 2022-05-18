Bad Bunny, the man of records, on his way to the throne of Latin urban | Music

Humble from the beginning, respecting the figure of the artists who paved the way before him but aware that his talent could take him to the throne of Latin urban. This has been the last 7 years in the musical career of bad bunnythe man of records in the genre who has just swept away with his latest musical project: A summer without you

Because his potential to destroy records does not come from this decade but from his origins, where he already showed that he was an essential figure to promote trap and take it to the top of the playlists. Benedict became the first Latin urban artist to achieve Apple Music’s ‘new artist of the week’ in 2017. A milestone that has been followed one after another.

Not all artists can have a list of collaborations that include J Balvin, Arcangel, Enrique Iglesias, Karol G, Rosalía, Drake, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Natti Natasha, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, El Alfa, Diplo, Farruko, Rauw Alejandro, Zion and Lennox, Yandel, Jhay Cortez, Aventura, Romeo Santos, Don Omar…

23 songs from A summer without you, direct to the Billboard Hot 100

But beyond the artists who have passed through his career or with whom he has collaborated on songs that have not been written by him, Bad Bunny’s merit is to drag a gigantic legion of followers of his music. The same ones who have been able to place the 23 songs from A summer without you among the top 100 positions on the Billboard list.

Something that no artist who sang in Spanish had ever achieved before. His dominance is such that on the Hot Latin chart he has replaced himself at number 1 and those 23 new songs occupy 23 of the top 25 spots.

For the second time in the history of the list of this prestigious American magazine, an album in Spanish returns to number 1 on the Hot 200 albums. Guess who was the first? Exact! BadBunny. In its 66-year history, only this artist has been able to place his last two albums (The last tour of the world, 2020; and A summer without you, 2022) at the top of the US sales list.

Bad Bunny, the most listened to artist year after year

All these figures are added to others no less important, since Bad Bunny has also been crowned the most listened to streaming artist year after year since 2020 according to platforms such as Spotify both in Spain and in the rest of the world.

In the consumption of music on demand, it has shattered the figures recorded so far. The public really wanted to listen to Un Verano Sin Ti and to have new music from the Puerto Rican and so it has been made known to Bad Bunny. The singer has broken not just one but two records just one day after releasing the album, on May 6. He has become the artist with the most views globally with 183 million in the first 24 hours of launching, as well as being able to position Un Verano Sin Ti on the most streamed album of 2022.

In its first week of life, its new studio album has been heard 356.66 million times. It is the most played album in Spanish in the history of Spotify in its first week doubling the figures that YHLQMDLG had obtained.

Without a doubt, Bad Bunny is one of the kings of reggaeton and urban music.