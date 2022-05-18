Anne Hathaway wears normcore tennis in a tailored suit when she arrives at Cannes

Anne Hathaway has reached Cannes 2022 and her airport look is already an omen that the actress will be the best dressed on the red carpet. During her landing, she decided to go minimalist with a navy blue tailored suit with a loose silhouette.

To tone down the formal tone that is closely related to a sartorial look, the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada He added white tennis shoes, completely clean and simple, in the normcore style.

Anne Hathaway knows the keys to wearing normcore tennis with tailored suits

just this week, Hathaway chose other sneakers with the same aesthetic, but from the film set of She Came To Me in New York. At that time, she combined them with a pencil skirt and again managed to diminish the sober effect of her outfit thanks to her shoes.

Anne Hathaway paired a tailored suit with normcore tennis on her arrival at Cannes 2022.arnold jerocki

It’s very probable that Anne Hathaway You have already found the perfect formula for wear normcore tennis everywhere. And it is that the extreme simplicity that characterizes these shoes makes them the perfect piece to combine with other much higher garments. The contrast is perfect, as verified by the Oscar winner.

If you want to know what they are the perfect normcore sneakersjust think of those that are everyday and earthly: a pair of Adidas Stan Smith, a pair of Chuck Taylor by Converse, a pair of New Balance 992 (in the purest style of Steve Jobs).