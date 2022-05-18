Angry Birds is still alive and came to Minecraft with a fun DLC

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Minecraft has had collaborations with major franchises in recent months. This has been possible thanks to attractive DLC that Mojang Studios has developed in collaboration with some of its partners. Now, the company has decided to team up with Rovio to bring content from angry Birds to all your players.

That’s right, the popular and charismatic birds came to the world of Minecraft in a downloadable content that is already available. The DLC offers an adventure starring Red, who will embark on a dangerous journey to rescue his friends.

Minecraft welcomes the characters of angry Birds

The Bad Piggies of angry Birds they arrived at Minecraft and they are causing problems. So your mission will be to save various kidnapped characters, rescue some stolen eggs and put an end to the plans of the villains.

The DLC offers locations such as Piggy Junkyard, Summer Madness, and Pig City. Saving the kidnapped birds will unlock them as playable characters. This is important, because each of them has special abilities. You will be playable as Red, Chuck, Bomb, Stella and other protagonists.

Players who purchase the DLC will also receive a special Red hoodie, which they can show off during their matches. The content is now available in the in-game Marketplace for 1,340 Minecoins. We do not tell you more and we leave you below a trailer:

Minecraft is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, as well as iOS and Android devices. Here you will find all the news about the title.

