An unusual image for Deadpool 3 is shown

It’s been quite a while since Dead Pool 2 premiered in theaters, to subsequently purchase FOX by Disneyand this has generated many unknowns regarding a part 3. Despite everything, the official account of the film on social networks is still active, and now they have released a rather curious image at a reference level.

In the picture is Peter from rob delaney. Comic book movies have been using this character as a kind of template lately. Peter is wearing a Mint Mobile jacket and there are clear references to everything else that Ryan Reynolds back on the screenshot.

Here they are Aviation Gin, Wrexham AFC football (of which Reynolds is part owner), Maximum Effort Y MNTN. Honestly, this is not at all a nod to the third film of the antihero, but to its protagonist. That makes fans think it’s a distraction while real news comes out.

Deadpool 3 update: We’ve nailed down brand integrations. Story, character, and script next! pic.twitter.com/ArXHLk01lq — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) May 18, 2022

The director was even asked Dead Pool 3, shawn levyif there will be the possibility of seeing Ryan Reynolds Y Hugh Jackman together in a film that links the character with the X Men. This is what he replied:

I’m not going to say where or how, but I will definitely confirm my intent and determination to be the lucky motherfucker who puts those two magnificent gods together in the same movie. That will happen, and that will be me.

For now there is a long way to go before this third part goes into production, but the director’s statements are definitely exciting. Since we have not seen Hugh Jackman in action after his participation in Logan.

Via: comic book