An Argentine film and two from Hollywood at the movie premieres « Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

An Argentine film and two Hollywood productions arrive on the big screen this Thursday, May 19:

Franklin, history of a banknote

Correa is a retired boxer who spent much of his life running “errands” for Bernal, a violent mobster, who was also his former representative. A mistaken murder and his loyalty led to a few years in prison. Upon leaving him, he decides to turn his life upside down with Rosa, a prostitute who is the victim of a trafficking network commanded by Bernal and the police. Sure of a hunch, he plays a hundred dollars at the pool, trusting that once he wins he will be able to fulfill his dreams of starting a new life abroad. The number he plays wins but Yelmo, the betting “passer”, keeps the money to buy drugs that he then cuts and resells. Correa is forced to return to the world he wants out of, to finally get the money to get him out of his losing streak.

Directed by Lucas Vivo García Lagos, the film stars Sofía Gala Castiglione, Germán Palacios, Luis Brandoni, Isabel Macedo, Daniel Aráoz, Luis Ziembrowski, Diego Alonso, Gustavo Pardi, Cristian Salguero.

murderer without memory

A highly reputable expert assassin, after refusing a job for a dangerous criminal organization, becomes its target. Therefore, he must find who is behind this before he is hunted down. The only additional problem is that Alex, this assassin, is dealing with memory problems that affect his every move.

Directed by Martin Campbell, the film stars Liam Neeson, Monica Bellucci, Guy Pearce.

the weight of talent

Creatively dissatisfied and in debt for money, Nicolas Cage is forced to accept 1 million dollars, in exchange for attending the birthday party of a fan who claims to be the biggest fan of all fans: Javi). Things change unexpectedly when Nicolas Cage is recruited by the CIA to help catch Javi, who is not what he seems, forcing him to reincarnate his most iconic and beloved characters, in order to save himself and his family from this complicated entanglement. . His career prepared him to live this moment; the award-winning actor must now play the part of his life.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film features performances by Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris.