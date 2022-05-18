Amber Heard’s friend didn’t see Depp hit the actress but she did see the bruises

a friend of Amber Heard testified to having seen the bruises and cuts left to the actress after multiple incidents of abuse inflicted by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

In a recorded statement played Wednesday for the jury, Raquel Pennington said that never personally saw Depp hit Heard, but that he saw the injuries and took photos of Heard’s face in December 2015 after a fight in which Heard says Depp head-butted her and perhaps broke her nose.

One photo shows the actress with a swollen nose, a cut lip and moderately blackened eyes. She also took a photo of strands of hair that she said had been pulled from Heard.

Heard “often had to cover bruises and facial injuries” with makeup, Pennington said in the January 2022 affidavit.

Pennington said she doesn’t really consider herself a current friend of Heard’s, and the two have grown apart in the past year.

Depp sued Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed by Heard in The Washington Post, in which the actress described herself as “a public figure who represents andl domestic abuse”. Depp’s lawyers say the article defamed the actor despite not mentioning his name. The trial is now in its fifth week.

Depp says that he never hit Heard and that he was a victim of abuse by Heard.

The December 2015 fight is one of several that took place. While jurors viewed photos taken by Pennington documenting the injuries, they also viewed video of Heard’s appearance on a late-night talk show the next day in which those injuries are not visible.

Heard has said that the injuries were covered with makeup.

Pennington’s testimony came after Heard wrapped up her testimony after two grueling days of questioning in which Depp’s lawyers questioned her about the veracity of her allegations of physical and sexual abuse.

Pennington’s statement provides corroborating evidence for several of the alleged attacks. In addition to the December 2015 incident, Pennington said she saw cut on Heard’s feet when she returned from a trip to Australia in March 2015. Heard testified that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle on that trip and that she cut her feet on glass during the attack.

And Pennington, who briefly lived in a penthouse suite with Depp and Heard, said he was the first person to see Heard during a final fight between the pair in May 2016 that precipitated the couple’s divorce.