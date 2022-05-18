Amber Heard assures that the photo in which Johnny Depp shows blows is edited – El Financiero

explanation of an alleged Honeymoon photo of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in which the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean appears with alleged blows by the actress from Aquaman It was part of the questioning of the actor’s defense during the statements of his ex-partner before the court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Heard was questioned by Camille Vasquez about the snapshot, which was taken on the Orient Express train in July 2015, just as they made a trip to celebrate their union. In it, you see Depp with bruises and a swollen face while posing with other people. “I’ve seen this picture before and he’s not hurt. It’s photoshopped“, answered. Depp’s team also accuses her of tampering with her evidence, like the one she presented this week.

Heard’s version of the honeymoon

The first time the image came up in the media trial was in the middle of the oath of depp bodyguard, Malcolm Connollywho testified that he was the one who took it. Likewise, he explained that he knew that something was not right between them when each time more often saw scratches and bruises on Depp, not Heard.

When it was Amber’s turn to recount what happened on her honeymoon, she confided that the night after the picture was taken she suffered an assault by Depp, who allegedly slapped her and held her by the neck after an argument over her alcohol use.

“Johnny slapped me, held me by the neck and pushed me against the wall of the car. Sometime rips off his shirt and wraps it around my neck. She was half kneeling, half standing, trying to get my arms off of her. I remember looking at it. He was pressing my neck against the train car for what seemed like a long time,” Heard said.