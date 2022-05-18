Amber Heard admits she was with James Franco the night before he filed for divorce from Johnny Depp

This week the judicial process that has been facing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard since mid-April in the Court of Fairfax, Virginia (United States) has been restarted. During the cross-examination this Tuesday, the actress has acknowledged that on May 22, 2016, the night before asking her then-husband for a divorce, she was with James Franco in her attic.

The 36-year-old interpreter had so far denied that she was accompanied by James Franco that night, but Johnny Depp’s lawyers have reproduced a video from the building’s elevator security cameras at the trial that denies Heard’s version.



This week the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been resumed POOL / Reuters

Amber Heard, 36, has been asked this Tuesday by Depp’s lawyer, Camile Vasquez, about the statements of the actress herself in the judicial process where she said that she had to request a restraining order against Johnny Depp for violence of gender on May 27, 2016 to change the locks on her attic because she was afraid that the actor would come in at any moment and attack her.





In her statement on Monday, Amber Heard justified changing the locks by arguing that she was afraid that Johnny Depp would enter the attic at any moment and that it would cause panic attacks that prevented her from sleeping. This measure was taken because the building staff kept letting Depp in despite her asking not to be allowed.



Depp’s lawyer asked him about the night Heard invited James Franco to his penthouse Steve Helber / AP

To try to dismantle these statements, Depp’s lawyer has asked the actress why then “she felt comfortable having James Franco in the attic on the night of May 22, 2016” insinuating that the panic she had said she suffered at that time it wasn’t real.

Amber Heard has responded to Vasquez that she did not remember what day James Franco had gone to the apartment. And that’s when Depp’s lawyer said “okay, let’s remind him” and played a recording from the building’s elevator surveillance camera. In this video, dated May 22, 2016, Heard and Franco are seen at night going up to the actress’s attic.

pictures of the elevator

In the images, Franco, 44, who wears a hat and a backpack, rests his head on the interpreter’s shoulder and she appears to place her head on the actor’s. Afterward, they exit the elevator together. Amber Heard has confirmed that James Franco was the man who appeared in the video. Of course, she has denied that she did not know if Johnny Depp was out of town that night or not.

The actress filed for divorce from Depp the next day, on May 23, 2016. This rectification is a small victory for Johnny Depp, because it confirms that Heard did not tell the truth when he had stated that he had never spent a night with James Franco in his penthouse.



Back then, James Franco and Amber Heard were close friends because they had worked together MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

For her part, Amber Heard has explained that James Franco was her friend and that he lived very close to her attic. “I had exhausted my support network with my old friends and I was happy to embrace all the friendship I could get at that time,” the actress has argued.

CCTV video shown of James Franco getting in the elevator with #AmberHeard the night after the fight at the penthouse when police were called. #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/jBm3GwdbWL — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022

The role of James Franco in the trial between Amber and Depp

The truth is that James Franco is one of the key names in this judicial process. According to the actress’s statements, Johnny Depp was angry that Heard worked with Franco and on more than one occasion he became jealous, accused her of having a secret past relationship with him and other actors, and even, according to Heard, Depp He demanded that he leave the interpretation for this very reason.





What’s more, according to Amber Heard, James Franco was the reason for one of the strongest discussions the couple had. A few weeks ago at the trial, on the second day of her statement, the interpreter stated that while she was engaged to Depp she starred in The Adderall Diaries with Frank. Depp did not like at all that Heard worked with James Franco and that caused a series of discussions both in private and in public.



James Franco and Amber Heard starred in ‘Remnants of a Life’ in 2015 Third parties

The heated argument on the plane to Los Angeles in 2014

the actor of Pirates of the CaribbeanAccording to his ex-wife, he became jealous and demanded that the actress detail the romantic scenes that he was going to record with James Franco. And if she didn’t explain everything to him, he accused her of having withheld information from him. She remembers that she told him on the phone some of the scenes with James Franco and Depp was angry when he found out what they were going to record.

According to Heard, that same day he took a flight with the actor to attend the birthday of Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose, and in the middle of the flight the interpreter exploded. Depp asked if Franco “dropped his tongue during the kiss” during the scene they had filmed. Moreover, he accused the actress of enjoying James Franco’s kiss during the filming of the scene.



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in February 2014. AFP

Due to jealousy, the actor began to throw objects at the actress in mid-flight while yelling at her about everything. In addition, according to Heard’s statement, Depp ended up slapping him in the face without the plane’s crew, who were present at the time, doing anything to stop the aggression.





“It was the first time something like this had happened in front of someone,” Amber Heard said in April. The actress also reported that when she wanted to get away from the actor and sit in another seat on the plane, she noticed Johnny Depp’s boot on her back and kicked her to the ground. “Nobody said anything. Nobody did anything,” Heard said through tears. “I felt so embarrassed that I could throw myself on the ground in front of people,” the actress continued in her testimony.

Johnny Depp maintains that this aggression did not happen

On the contrary, Depp continues to defend that he has never hit Heard or any woman. In his statement about what happened on that flight to Los Angeles in 2014, the actor confirmed that they had argued the night before and that Amber Heard was looking for them to argue again during the flight.

“I knew that she was preparing some kind of fight, and I sat on the plane to draw in my notebook. She verbally rebuked me, bothered me, accused me, pricked me physically, psychologically and emotionally,” the actor defended himself in the trial. . Even Johnny Depp said that he decided to hide in the bathroom of the plane, where he locked himself and fell asleep until they landed.



Johnny Depp during the trial that is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia POOL / Reuters

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are in the middle of the legal process for the 50 million dollar lawsuit that the actor has put on his ex-wife for, according to Depp, having defamed him in an opinion article in the Washington Post in 2018. For his part, Heard has countersued the actor and asks him for 100 million dollars for having launched a smear campaign to ruin his reputation and having said that his accusations of gender violence are “false”.